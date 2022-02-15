Reggina, serious illness for the president Luca Gallo. It is in serious condition · Il Reggino

Reggina announces that, on today’s evening, the President Luca Gallo was struck by a serious illness. At the moment his condition is of great concern.

They will come in the next few hours provided further updates concerning the evolution of the situation. “Come on President” reads the home page of the official website amaranth, while there are many messages of encouragement on social networks. «Don’t give up», «We are waiting for you at Granillo» write the fans.

Who is Luca Gallo

“Luca Gallo, born in 1970, Roman entrepreneur of Calabrian origins, has been the new president of Reggina since 10 January 2019 ». This is what we read on the official Reggina 1914 website.

“Gallo – he continues – began his professional career at a very young age, carrying out the most diverse jobs: glazier, waiter but also, following in the footsteps of his father, a furniture restorer.

In 1997 after many sacrifices, he comes selected by an important leading company in the security sector and here he puts his mess tin to good use. His passion, humility and ambition pave the way for him and in a short time he is promoted to a high-level managerial position: he manages all the external contracts in the peninsula for the company.

In 2009, however, the security company closes and Luca Gallo finds himself in a position to reinvent a job. […] M&G was born in 2010, just over 30 square meters and a lot of work. In a short time his becomes an important reality in the sector of contract services for companies and Luca Gallo does not stop, he understood the mechanism to grow, with the same passion, humility and ambition as ever. In a couple of years, M&G reaches important numbers and results », continues the biography of the president on the club’s website.

Just a few days ago, Gallus lost his mother. Despite this she was present in the stands of the “Granillo” to support the amaranth formation. Today the serious illness that hit him.