Reggina, update on Gallo’s conditions: “successful intervention, the President reacted well”

New update on the conditions of the President of Reggina Luca Gallo after the emergency intervention yesterday following the serious illness suffered on Monday

Half good news after the one from the field. There Reggina last night he beat Ferrara, beating the Spal comeback with merit and dedicating the success to his President Luca Gallo, urgently operated after the serious illness accused on Monday during the funeral of his mother, who died on Saturday morning. The news shook the whole Reggio Calabria football and more, with an invasion of messages of solidarity on social media and encouragement from all over the football world and from the institutions.

To provide a new update on the conditions of the patron amaranth was Maurizio InsardàDirector of Reggina Tv, who recently confirmed that Gallo “Is in reserved prognosis, in intensive care” and that it is necessary to wait for the post-operative period “Which lasts about 72 hours, to have an initial diagnosis and an initial assessment of the situation”. Then the reassuring news after two days of anxiety: “The most important thing – Insardà affirmed – is that the surgery went very well, he reacted well“. We are waiting now. Between tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, more detailed information will be available, after the usual 72 hours of post-surgery. The whole city continues to rally around its President, in the hope that the team’s recent results can give greater incentives to overcome this difficult moment.