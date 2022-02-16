Reggina, update on Luca Gallo’s conditions: he was operated on

What was announced, through a press release that appeared a few hours ago on the official channels of Reggio, does not reassure or calm: the president of the glorious Calabrian company, Luca Gallois still in serious condition following an illness and the consequent emergency intervention to which he was subjected.

Reggina: the current conditions of president Luca Gallo

With a press release, the Reggina Tuesday, February 15, in the late afternoon, he released an update regarding his health conditions:

“With reference to the note released yesterday regarding the illness accused by President Gallo, Reggina 1914 announces that, today, he underwent emergency surgery. The President’s conditions are currently stable, but the clinical picture remains worrying. The prognosis is reserved “.

Luca Gallo still in serious condition and hospitalized

The Roman entrepreneur, of Calabrian origins, accused a serious malaise on Monday and according to what the newspaper reports I read, was reportedly hospitalized immediately in a Roman nursing home specializing in cardiovascular diseases, where he is still today. The 51-year-old remains hospitalized.

“Luca’s conditions remain serious and worrying”, declared the general manager, Vincenzo Iiriti, a Reggina tv, the football club’s web broadcaster. “His state of health – he added – is, at the moment, stable compared to the situation that had arisen yesterday immediately after the illness. We must, however, remain confident and gather around our president ”.

VIRGILIO SPORT