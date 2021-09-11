Reggio Calabria, Dante Alighieri University: on September 16 seminar “Immigration and security”, the info

Speakers of the meeting are Mr. Prefect of the province of Reggio Calabria SE dott. Massimo Mariani, Mr. Quaestor of the Province of Reggio Calabria Dr. Bruno Megale and the Magnificent Rector of the Dante Alighieri University Prof. Antonino Zumbo, moderates the journalist Eva Giumbo

On September 16, 2021 from 10:00 will take place in Reggio Calabria, in the “Magna” hall of the Dante Alighieri University of Reggio Calabria, (via del Torrione nr. 95) a seminar reserved for the operators of the FF.OO. entitled “Immigration and security“- Proximity police interaction with the citizen – to follow, the VIII Provincial Congress of this OS will be held

Speakers of the meeting are Mr. Prefect of the province of Reggio Calabria SE dott. Massimo Mariani, Mr. Quaestor of the Province of Reggio Calabria Dr. Bruno Megale and the Magnificent Rector of the Dante Alighieri University Prof. Antonino Zumbo, moderates the journalist Eva Giumbo.

The debate is aimed at analyzing the different aspects of immigration, security and integration of the citizen, all in order to redesign a new model of society inspired by legality and security, fundamental elements also for economic recovery.

The regulation of immigration represents one of the most important current challenges, the approach to combat irregular immigration is certainly one of the strategic areas in which humanity will still have to invest deeply, taking into account the commitment of a structural phenomenon that engages reasons deep within the human being himself.

The legitimate request for security by a social community, even before political, economic, cultural, etc., must be eliminated any uncertainty in the choice between the needs of combating irregular immigration and the protection of human life, so that faced with it, no professional of the state should ever have to make choices. Italy is today the first place of relief and welcome, but making Italy, and in the last year of “Calabria” the only lifeline, the only door to Europe, is not sustainable. redistribution of immigrants must be a priority.

Finally, the “Calabria” left alone – no one talks about it!

The SV is invited to participate in the proceedings, if interested in an intervention, please communicate to the following e-mail: reggiocalabria@coisp.it in order to better distribute the timing of the debate, where he can also confirm or not of his presence.

Please note that, following the anti-COVID regulations, access will only be guaranteed to holders of Green Pass and / or negative swabs carried out in the last 24/48 hours.