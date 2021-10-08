Reggio Calabria wins the “Cleaning (r)” award: slogans and announcements, all swept away. But that’s right

A city of ads, all swept away: Reggio Calabria awarded “Cleaning (r)”

In the beginning it was Castor. “The assignment of the service to the Castore company for the entire metropolitan area will represent a revolution in the management of the integrated waste cycle, a nerve center and very topical issue”, he said. Was December 2019. Nothing in fact and, indeed, the only thing that 2020 reserved for us was that “nice” Covid served and packaged that we still pay today.

Subsequently, the Melicuccà landfill. “The solution of our problems is near! Fortunately, work in Melicuccà continues smoothly. Since June, in the Environment office of the Metropolitan City, we have been working head-on and relentlessly to address and solve problems created by others and never seriously faced before us. Finally, at the end of October, the Metropolitan City of Reggio Calabria will have its own service landfill that will allow us to be independent from the Region “, he said. The announcement was of September 2020 and the solution should have come a month later. Result? The TAR stops the work and agrees with the Mayor of Palmi.

There is no two without three and so come the smart bins. “They will be installed in fenced areas and under video surveillance. For the neighborhoods, on the other hand, where waste accumulates most and I am referring to Arghillà, Ciccarello and Rione Marconi we are thinking of an ad hoc intervention. There will be a permanent presence of operators who will show citizens where to put the garbage “they said. Was January 2021, almost a year after Castor.

Fourth and last, but not least, the assignment of waste management to Teknoservice. “Among the things that did not go well during the first term there is, of course, the choice of extending door-to-door to the whole city. During the election campaign we said that the method would be changed and, as you have seen, a few days ago the new tender for the management of the waste collection service was concluded, which was awarded to the Piedmontese company Teknoservice “, he said. Announcement of a few months ago. Result? The TAR welcomes the appeal of Ecologia Oggi on the tender won by Teknoservice. Hearing set for December 15, with Avr’s contract expiring at the end of October. This means the city of Reggio Calabria risks not having any waste collection company in the city for over a month.

As if it has been collected up to now… Of course. The situation is already serious and shameful and the limit has been exceeded for some time now but, as I often write on these pages, we have become accustomed to a state of normality that makes everything more “beautiful and joyful”.

“Give a kick to the refusal and in life you will always have a smooth road”.

“Garbage has been surrounding your house for 10 days? Don’t worry, after a month – like Pinocchio – he will turn into a real baby! “

How beautiful these would be slogan. We now live in a world of color, in a fragrant and clean world. Made of ads. In contact with nature, with wild boars, mice, cockroaches, midges and flies. “Welcome to Garbage World”, if we wanted to suggest scenography and location to director Steven Spielberg, who has already done a good job with dinosaurs.

Where is the problem with such a beautiful world? All happy, all happy. Is there a waste emergency? But where, when ever? “We speak in Muzzo”, it was heard. “The fault lies with Avr”he murmured. “No, the fault lies with the citizens”, someone said. In short, he said a lot. And it announced, it announced. They announced. “But why do you always write about mice? There are mice in all cities “, we were told. True. “And then we’ll put the cats”, would be Cetto’s solution.

But fundamentally, that’s right. Because “Reggio does not bind”. Reggio has what it deserves. Reggio wants to play the whole game and the first half, rightly, is not enough. He would have liked the second one, but after a year he is still in injury time. The referee was fiscal: we had to make up for the time lost due to too many interventions by the Var. That Var that just a year ago stopped time and sang joyfully in the streets of Corso Garibaldi. And, beware, woe to exploit. “This is not the time for controversy, it is up to us to decide whether to blow on that fire or whether to face it with the air of people who have the interests of the city at heart”he said today. “I hope there is no exploitation, we remain united and suffer together. We are all aware of this period of suffering “. After all, but deep down, Reggio has only been suffering for a few years. What more will there be of suffering? We must have confidence and not create any controversy, because we live in a beautiful world, full of colors, scents, slogans. And ads. Lots of announcements. At least four in the past two years. The results? They’ve all been blown away. Cleaning. We are waiting for the second half, but we still need to be patient and have confidence. Calmini calmini, come on, then the “Cleaning (r)” Award will arrive.