Reggio Emilia, the entrepreneur Maurizio Ruozi dies while running the marathon

51-year-old entrepreneur Maurizio Ruozi, managing director of Flexbimec of Albinea (Reggio Emilia) who died after feeling ill during the Reggio Emilia marathon which took place on Sunday 12 December. Shortly before 1pm, the man collapsed to the ground along the path in Ghiardello, a hamlet of Reggio Emilia, where he was immediately rescued by medical personnel. He was immediately transported to the Santa Maria Nuova hospital in the city of Reggio where the conditions immediately appeared very serious. A few hours after admission, the doctors reported the death.





The dynamics It would have been a heart attack to crush him, but all the ritual investigations by the Ausl and the carabinieri are still in progress. The Reggio Emilia Prosecutor’s Office could open an investigation to shed light on the incident and ascertain any responsibility. Ruozi, was an entrepreneur living in Albinea, with a great passion for sport as a hobby. He was an athlete trained for running and cycling, disciplines that he had attended for some time. The man collapsed to the ground at the intersection of via Giovanardi and via Polita.

The first aid of a nurse who ran the marathon A nurse arrived to help him and she was also running the marathon who gave him a heart massage. The medical workers sent by 118 and the Parma helicopter rescue service arrived on the spot. THEThe 51-year-old was not affiliated with any federation. The regulation allows it in the presence of a medical certificate of competitive sporting fitness.