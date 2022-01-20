Reggio Emilia, “what was in the lungs”. Two-year-old boy not breathing, emergency surgery – Il Tempo





Giada Oricchio January 19, 2022

A near drama in Reggio Emilia: a 2-year-old boy inhaled a peanut, but was saved by the doctors of the Santa Maria Nuova hospital. Last Saturday, the parents had taken the little one to the emergency room because he was suffering from evident breathing difficulties: the peanut was stuck in the intermediate trunk of the right bronchial system and had occluded the respiratory space. So the interventional pneumology and anesthesia and resuscitation doctors used an innovative technique: a special probe equipped with a tip which, freezing, catches the foreign body.

An emergency operation that avoided the worst and returned the child to the care of family members. The team, headed by Dr. Annunziata Carrese Cirillo, was made up of the director of Pneumology, Dr. Nicola Facciolongo, the head of Interventional Pneumology, Dr. Roberto Piro, the pulmonologist Matteo Fontana, the anesthetist Elisa Iannella and the nurse Nunzia Scialò.

Doctor Piro said he was happy with the outcome but underlined: “Once again, to appeal to parents, grandparents and relatives not to offer small children dried fruit or other foods that, due to their shape, consistency or size, could be at risk of inhalation. If the food is not suitable or has not been cut correctly, the danger is always around the corner ”.