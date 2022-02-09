ReggioTV – News – Ethereum: the new 2.0 reality

Ethereum was among the first blockchain platforms designed to be a decentralized, versatile and secure digital tool.

The creator of this system is Vitalik Buterin, a true genius of computer language, who invented Ethereum at just 19 years old.

We are talking about 2013, or a few years after the creation of Bitcoin, even if the digital currency of Ethereum is Ether, and therefore the nature of the project differs from the first cryptocurrency created.

The potential of Ethereum earned it the second place on the podium of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies. Ethereum’s various stages of development and attempts to refine the platform appear to be correct strategies for implementing its functionality in the real world.

In this article we explore the history of Ethereum and find out why its latest evolution, Ethereum 2.0 is so important.

The invention of Ethereum

The Ethereum platform takes inspiration from Bitcoinbut it was not created to be just a digital currency, but above all a blockchain platform capable of being used for an unlimited number of applications, even in the real world.

As anticipated in our introduction, it is in fact theEther to be the cryptocurrency of Ethereum, which is indeed a much broader system.

Even if therefore the idea behind it is decentralization, Ethereum tries the path of Smart Contracts, that is smart contracts and for Dapp, that is decentralized applications.

We are now on the path of Ethereum 2.0, but it is interesting to discover the various stages of this constantly evolving project.

The evolutionary phases of the project

Ethereum is still a young project considering its potential and it is possible to summarize its evolution in four phases, each of which aims to improve itself, and to make the platform increasingly safe and easy to use.

The first stage is called Frontierand that’s where Ethereum and Smart Contracts were created.

Later it is developed Homestead to make improvements to the security of the platform, after a cyber attack that cost millions of stolen Ether.

And it is in fact security and anonymity that animate the blockchain universe, and it is for this reason that Ethereum decides to progress in its evolution.

Then comes the stage Metropolisdesigned with the intention of offering a simpler user experience and greater versatility, without obviously forgetting security and the concept of decentralization.

We therefore arrive at the last phase of the project for the moment, Serenitywhose development is not yet finished and which aims to make the network more fluid with less energy waste, and to make transactions faster.

This is the phase of Ethereum 2.0, which aims to be a versatile, secure and constantly evolving blockchain platform.

Less than 10 years after its creation, Ethereum is today an important reality in blockchain technologies, which thanks to its versatile nature, has tried to implement its resources, always working to improve even its weaknesses.

This also explains the current value of Ether, which exceeds 2 thousand dollars.

