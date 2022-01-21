Regina Baresi: Paris, the new life in France and sport. The interview

Interview with former soccer player Regina Baresi who talks to us about her training sessions, about male and female Inter and how she is settling in between Paris and Arpajon

Chiara Zucchelli

At thirty Regina Baresi he said goodbye to football and goodbye to Italy. She moved to France to try a new experience and the impact was not easy, especially because of the language: “But I understand almost everything, I just have to unlock myself to speak”.

Today Regina enjoys her new life, cooking (especially desserts and risottos), follows his Inter from afar (“Male and female, but after all Milan is an hour away by plane”) and lives her Parisian life one hundred percent: “Even though – she explains – I don’t really live in Paris, but in Arpajon which is about twenty minutes, half an hour from the capital. I go there often, even if now that it’s cold a little less than in general I take the scooter because with traffic it is complicated ”.

How is French life going?

“I’ve been here since August, things are going well. Living in the center of Paris would have been tough, both because of the traffic and because I have a dog, a Golden, called Onda, and I like to have some green space. On Instagram I’m doing some posts that I called Tour de France just to show a little bit of Paris and France ”.

On social media he always shows his workouts too.

“Well yes, having trained all my life it was impossible to think about quitting. I used to train outside, in the garden, or go for a run. Now that it’s cold, I signed up for the gym ”.

What kind of training do you do?

“I weigh little or nothing, because I don’t want to put on mass, but to keep fit. I run or do tabata or grit training. I do five cycles, each cycle has four minutes in which I alternate two exercises. Do 20 seconds of exercise and 10 seconds of rest. I do everything by myself, after a lifetime of training I know the exercises, I know when to change so as not to get bored, I do mixed circuits, at most with five kilos of weight, just if I want to increase the difficulty a little “.

“I almost never did a game at the Bebe Vio event, I haven’t done anything else. I play padel every now and then, everyone plays it and I don’t mind too. I’m having fun”.

“After 17 years I miss the matches, the locker rooms, the team, but these are things that I think I will always miss. For the rest I am very serene, I wanted to change my life and I am happy like this “.

“Oh my … I started from scratch, I always did English at school and when I arrived I thought I heard Arabic, I didn’t understand a word. Now I understand almost everything, to speak I have not yet unlocked, perhaps out of shyness. However, I see films in the language and I am studying, even if it is very difficult. At home then I speak Italian “.

“Yes, I cook practically everything, I like it. I don’t follow a diet and the same goes for training: after a life as an athlete I know what to do to stay fit. I like to eat healthy, correct, then of course I also cook desserts or risottos “.

“I prepare all risottos well, then I love cutlets and mashed potatoes, I could eat them until I burst. Lately, I often make cheesecake. I like simple things, without strange toppings “.

Moving on to football: are you following Inter?

“Male or female?”

“As for Inzaghi’s guys against Empoli, they made us suffer a little, they made us suffer a heart attack. They are a compact team, they are growing, for the coach it was not easy to give continuity and character and instead he was good, also because the game is good. The female also changed her technical guide, Rita Guarino is a very good coach and I’m sorry I didn’t have a year with her. His work can be seen, the reinforcements have arrived and now we will see for the Champions League. Maybe this year is still difficult, but with patience I think they can all become even more competitive together ”.

Can Juventus beat Lyon?

“Here in France I saw Psg – Lyon live, which are two of the strongest teams and are still a step ahead of us in Italy. But Juve has shown that they can play with everyone, of course they will have to play the perfect match but in races like this, that little bit more comes out that can make the difference “.

Last thing: for Barcelona – Real there will be over 85 thousand people at the stadium. Is it the final test on the growth of the women’s movement?

“Another demonstration yes, without a doubt. It is important to see the stadiums full to bring more and more people closer to women’s football, we hope to see such numbers in Italy as well ”.