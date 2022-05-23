Regina Blandón again causes a sensation by appearing without eyebrows

Regina Blandon He causes controversy again for his crazy looks, and it is that we remember that a few weeks ago he surprised his followers appearing with bleached eyebrowsunder the trend bleached browswhich sparked various comments among users.

Recently, the actress shared a video on her Instagram account where She appeared completely disheveled with her reddish hair, and in the short clip you can see their completely bleached eyebrowsso they are almost imperceptible.

Faced with such images, the comments from her followers were immediate and criticized the daring look of the actress from ‘La Familia P.Luche’, some negatives, which Regina has made clear that she does not care.

However, this time, her fans filled her with compliments for her crazy appearanceas well as writing to him that he looked like a movie character: “Why did you steal the Lorax’s hair?”, “You’re missing your hat and your cup of tea”, “The queen of hearts, at least mine“, you can read.

Let us remember that the talented actress has been involved in various controversies with some of her detractors, who mainly criticize her for her free thinking, something that bothers many, however, she has made it clear to them that she is willing to achieve change.