Regina Blandón breaks the silence: “My dad almost killed the one who abused me”

The actress Regina Blandón has been characterized as one of the main figures who support the feminist movement and it is not uncommon to see her share messages in favor of abortion or against the violence experienced by women through her social networks.

Despite the fact that she has been highly criticized for showing her ideologies so openly, Blandón is blunt in assuring that the most essential thing for her gender is to talk about what they live, to stop minimizing any type of aggression, for this reason, she has now decided to break the silence about the sexual abuse she experienced when she was a child, around 6 or 7 years old.

In a recent interview for the YouTube program of singer Isabel Lascuraín, the actress revealed that her attacker was a subject who worked for her family and who went into her room at night, regardless of whether she was alone or not.

“I didn’t even say it, it was an abuse of a man who worked with us in my grandparents’ house in Acapulco, he had been working there for years and years, he was married to the cook of the house and he went into my room in At night, sometimes my brother was asleep in the bed next to me and I didn’t even have him present until a little while ago, “he said.

Blandón also explained that everything stopped when he told one of his cousins ​​the situation and he informed the actress’s father; however, things could end in tragedy, since, as any father would have done, the actor Roberto Blandón was so enraged that he almost ended up attacking the man.

“I told my cousin Gonzalo and he went to tell my parents. My dad was about to kill the bastard and my mom told him no, otherwise he was going to go to jail. I went to the psychologist for many years and we no longer talk about it, until I saw that taking it out helps and exorcises, “he shared with Lascurain.

Although for her this experience has remained in her past, Regina regretted that for many women it is something that continues to happen, even in her closest circle, since she has learned of similar cases in conversations with several of her friends, and that this is without a doubt, an unfortunate “reflection of Mexico”.

“I always think that what machismo has taught us is that to minimize what happens to women, we are always the hysterical, the crazy one, you are exaggerating,” she added.

In addition, she said that her commitment to support other women is genuine, even that some of her followers have contacted her through her social networks looking for safe abortion clinics or institutions that support them in situations of violence, but if there is any advice I can offer them is always to break the silence.