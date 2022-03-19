Regina Blandón explodes against the company and defends Eugenio Derbez

Digital Millennium

A few days ago he was accused Eugenio Derbez for allegedly harassing to some famous person in the different projects that she has carried out, so Regina Blandón immediately came out to deny said information on Twitter and defend the actor who is succeeding in Hollywood with the movie CODA that is nominated for the 2022 Oscars.

Although Regina Blandón denied that Eugenio Derbez harassed a woman, was questioned again on this subject by the press while he was in a play.

In an interview with various media, which was taken up by Javier Poza, Regina Blandón was visibly shown by this accusation and also said that it had not seemed good to him that they had asked Alessandra Rosaldo.

“They sucked, today they talk about this work, I’m not going to talk to people who misrepresented everything that happened (…), they went to ask Alessandra at the airport with her daughter and it seems to me in very bad taste and friends of the press do not I know who was there, but that is not done”.

Regina Blandon pointed out that the press followed the tweet of a person who has no grounds to accuse to Eugenio Derbez of harassment, in addition to mentioning that she is very angry about these statements.

“They were lower than a troll because he said: ‘all that remains is for Regina to come out’ and I came out to defend something. I am very angry, they took a word, the alleged abuse to grab clicks and the press people who are responsible for giving such important information and of which we are all a part without seriousness, it cannot be done.

Finally, Regina Blandón explained that she will not talk about it anymore and instead he praised the actor for the work he has done in Hollywood.

“That’s all I’m going to say about that. He deserves everything he has because he is cool, he has always been cool with everyone, he deserves that and more. I love him and his family with all my heart. To work with him (I would like to) always and forever”.

