Regina Blandón talks about ‘Lungs’ and building a future for all

Regina Blandón talks about the play ‘Lungs’, motherhood and using her fame as a platform to amplify issues that concern “everyone”.

The scene looks like something out of a movie. Regina Blandon he spends 7 minutes in front of his computer talking to cosmopolitan about his work at the construction site ‘Lungs’ when it starts to rain. The sound of rain falling outside his window not only fits perfectly with the proposed speech with the English playwright Duncan Macmillan on responsibility –or irresponsibility– to bring a new being into this world full of unexpected conditionsalso musicalizes a moment in which the actress seems to be speaking with complete honesty about the uncertainty.

“This has been the text that has made me the most question me about my personal life And it’s put us all in one place sometimes lovingsometimes painful; sometimes too much anxiety», he points out.

“I have never been a very maternal person”: Regina Blandón faces uncertainty with ‘Lungs’

Written and released over a decade ago, ‘Lungs‘ part of one of the questions that all millennial ever been done: Does it make sense to bring a life into this world? In the montage, Xavier Garcia Y Regina Blandon (alternating with Adriana Montes de Oca) play a young couple who discusses his relationship and the feasibility of its continuing if whether or not they form a family in the world around them. A scenario with problems of all kinds, mainly environmental.

«it is very powerful», says Blandón in the living room of his apartment on a rainy Friday afternoon. “Speak from the love story of a couple with whom we can all absolutely identify and if it’s worth it or not to bring life to this fucked up world… Before it was like something given, you didn’t question it; it was a fact. And now we are a generation that is questioning this.

Stepping on the bare feet of his character in the play motivated him to regina began to question certain aspects of his life, including the prevalence of love and the become a mother. «Personally I have never been a very motherly person; has never been like my goal in life, but neither is a No resounding. It’s like ‘if it happens, cool, and if not, too’, but definitely the time is difficult for it», he confesses. «I think what the work talks about is that love prevails, even if the world is going to hell. It talks about that, about giving importance to what is really important in our lives.

An action against the unsustainable future

Something to note about this montage of ‘Lungs‘ is that the mighty environmentalist speech proposed by Macmillan did not remain on paper. Since the work for its realization began, the production directed by Alonso Iñiguez met with environmental experts and proposed a strategy that sought to make it the first theatrical production in Mexico with a neutral carbon footprint.

This is how second-hand costumes, recycled sets were used and the production committed itself to plant a tree in Xochimilco for every ticket sold for the play. «The joke is also to become an imperfect environmentalist or environmentalist… I think that the valuable thing is to have a conscience and to be trying to make a small effort. Being aware is a great first step and that’s what we’re all in,” says Blandón.

Consciousness, of course, took a toll on Blandón, who acknowledges being depressed for the world’s environmental panorama: «I am more aware of the environmental issue. It’s not that I didn’t know before, but now I know with a slightly depressed outlook. They already told me that it’s part of the cycle; part of the stages of grief. Right now we are in depression and then the adaptation will come».

“I think it’s important to name things, because if you don’t name them, they don’t exist”

The rain doesn’t stop in Mexico City during our conversation, neither does the Blandón’s commitment beyond the artistic. In recent years, the actress has used her fame as a platform to echo important issues in society such as the legalization of abortion or the fight against violence against women. In some cases, Regina has had to take sides from their personal experiences.

This was noted recently, when she was one of the few actresses who demanded from a major production company “break the pact” and clarify a abuse case committed by one of its executives. “Whoever abuses any of the people who make up a production team affects us all. Whoever takes advantage of someone’s dreams to commit violence deprives us of their stories», reads a statement published on their social networks.

When questioned about this act of bravery, Regina did not hesitate to affirm that it was simply congruence: «I think that if I have a platform where more people listen to me for ‘xo y’, it is worth amplifying things that concern us all in which I really believe. It is not that I have the absolute truth, but I try to inform myself and ask; see how we can do it to function better as a society. It is not giving a voice to those who do not have one, because we all have a voice, it is nothing more than amplifying and sometimes sitting down to listen or being a link so that people listen to everyone».

Regina Blandón after Lungs

After the last weekend of the billboard for ‘Pulmones’, where it will offer the performances on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Regina Blandón will continue her brilliant career in more than one window.

At the end of the year he will return to the screens with the film ‘With the years that I have left‘, by the Spanish Frank Ariza, where he shares credits with Aislinn Derbez, Michelle Rodriguez Y Manuel Vega. For this Spanish film, Blandón won a Special Mention as Best actress at the Amsterdam International Film Festival.

It also has two other interesting projects ready to premiere in 2023: ‘make me up again‘, beside Ilse Salas Y Paulina Gaitan; e ‘Invitation to a murder‘, a whodunit directed by Joseph Manuel Cravioto for Netflix where she will be suspected of a crime that also involves Maribel Verdu, Stephanie Cayo, Manolo Cardona, Aaron Diaz Y Jose Maria de Tavira. Among so much uncertainty, the scenario seems favorable for one of the most important Mexican interpreters of her generation.

Pulmones will be presented until September 11 at Foro Lucerna (Lucerna #64, col. Juárez). Tickets for performances (Thursday and Friday at 8:30 p.m.; Saturday at 7:00 p.m.; Sunday at 5:45 p.m.) are available on Ticketmaster.

