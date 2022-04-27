Regina Blandón: Why aren’t you a normal girl?! The actress causes controversy for this reason

Regina Blandón was one of those attending the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Mexicoand among his fans not only his “ice skate-style” shoes or his pants drew attention, but also hisyour eyebrows stole the looks of his followers on social networks, who did not stop asking him “What did you do to your face?”

brazier He clarified that he had his eyebrows like this “for work”but that she liked how they looked, and in the face of questions and some criticism, Regina chose to ignore these comments and shared in her states the famous little frog that sings: “no one asked you, no one asked you.”

The actress was accompanied by actor Manu Vega, who also caused a sensation, as some comments pointed out that he resembled Captain America, played by actor Chris Evans.

“Regi, I thought you were next to Captain America, hugs.”

Bleached eyebrows

famous as Bella Hadid, Maisie Williams, Maisie Williams, Katy Perry and Kim Kardashian are some celebrities who have added to this trend in which the eyebrows are bleached until they are practically lost with the skin tone.

Katy Perry, in the Disney-themed special edition of “American Idol”, dressed up as Tinkerbell and appeared with bleached eyebrows.

In her social networks, the singer shared how the process was, and assured that it was not a special makeup technique, but a discoloration as is, in which after removing the black tone from her eyebrows, she went on to a blond yellow, in the purest Tinkerbell style.

One of the pioneers in bleached eyebrows was Madonna, because after showing off her very dark eyebrows that contrasted with her blonde hair, she chose to bleach them platinum blonde; Lady Gaga and Kristen Stewart imitated her years later.

