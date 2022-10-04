Regina George’s most iconic phrases in Mean Girls – El Sol de Hermosillo

On Wednesdays we wear pink! It is the indication of Regina George, leader of a group of girls of preparatory who dominate the halls of their school with their beauty and popularity.

Thanks to the movie Mean Girls, many people in the societyadopted the tradition of wearing pink every October 3, in reference to a scene from the iconic American film.

This phenomenon premiered in 2004 and to date is an icon in the comedies since it generated so much impact that it marked several generations.

Regina George, played by Rachel McAdams, is one of the protagonists of the movie and its main characteristic is to be a person self centered who pretends to be nice to other people while at the same time feeling superior to all of them.

This girl not only conquered the public because of his attitude, in addition many of his phrases became very popular.

On the other hand, many high school and college girls tried to be like the famous and enviable “plastic” and of course the rose You can not miss.

To celebrate October 3, in honor of heavy girls, in The Sun of Hermosillo we tell you some of the phrases more popular of regina george.

10 Iconic Regina George Quotes

1. Anyway, I’ll have a hamburger

The scene takes place in the high school dining room while Regina reads the information nutritional value of a bar, this to calculate the percentage of calories it contains.

As the girl popular in school, Regina must take care of her imageso he always tries to take care of the foods that consumes

Cady used her intelligence to try to explain to her how to calculate the percentage of things, which Regina was not interested in and just replied: whatever, I’ll eat one Burger.







2. Go up loser, let’s go shopping

Like all student popular, one of Regina George’s favorite hobbies is shopping at a mall commercial.

While driving his convertible sports car, he honks his horn to call the attention of Cady and invite her to go shopping.

Of course it’s not a invitation actually and not a kind request, rather it is a indication through the phrase “Come up loser, let’s go shopping”.

3. Oh my god! I love your skirt, where did you buy it?

Within her role for being the girl plus loved throughout the school, Regina George occasionally pays people compliments.

what to do stand outis that he does not exactly say them sincerely, because everything is about a performance.

seeing one partner through the corridors of the school, tells him that his absence is very prettybut as she walks away she says what’s really on her mind: “That’s the most hideous skirt I’ve ever seen.”

4. I want to lose a kilo and a half

Surely many identified with this phrase by Regina George, although many think that it incites anorexy.

When mentioning that he wants to lose more than a kilo, the friends of the plastic leader think it’s a joke and say “you’re skeletal”.

Still the girl popular insists on losing weight for the dance of graduation and be able to continue causing envy in the corridors.







5. These clothes are the only thing I have left now…

In contrast to the previous sentence, Regina is somewhat unmotivatedbecause in his attempt to lose weight he seems to be winning it.

Seeing that your Body suffered from an undesirable change, he began to wear sporty almost every day, but because of a rule that she herself imposed, the other girls they forbade him to sit with them.

6. Do not invent!

Is simple phrase became very popular with the premiere of the movie of heavy girls or Mean Girls, in the American version.

A lots of youths began to use it and to this day it can be heard among the conversations of all ages.

Do not invent! It is applied as a way of saying “I can’t believe it”, in reference to something that causes Print.

7. I love her, she’s like a Martian

Probably at the time of sceneCady didn’t understand what Regina meant when she called her martian.

when doing reference that the innocent girl knew too many things and at a point where she was still like her puppet, the leader of the plastics called her “Martian” in front of the other girls and finished off with a burlesque smile.

8. On Wednesdays we wear pink

In order to be part of the plasticfirst you had to be accepted by the bee Queen and once inside, you would have to obey their rules.

One of them created a new fashion between society and it is that “On Wednesdays we wear pink”, it is something that is practiced to date.







9. Why are you so obsessed with me?

for being the girl popular school, Regina always thought that everyone else they envied.

The phrase it is so iconic that it is even applied by many women although the envy that they talk about many times is only in their imagination.

10. You can’t do that, it’s social suicide!

Before a friend of yours goes to commit the mistake to do something for which the others people they will make fun of him, you must warn him with this sentence.

It is certainly a good caveat since from always, the society looks for the weakness of each person to be able to attack.

