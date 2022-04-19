Region, funding for public nursery and primary schools

REGION – The Regional Council has approved the form relating to an intervention that intends to enhance the reorganization and structural readjustment of internal and external school spaces so that they are suitable for use by students and school staff, which minimizes the risk of contagion and, therefore, a possible return to distance learning.

The financial endowment of the Action is equal to € 3,000,000.00, out of the FSC resources of the Development and Cohesion Plan, Thematic Area “Education and Training”, Special Section 1 combating Covid-19 effects.

The beneficiaries of the funding are the Municipalities of the Molise Region with public nursery and primary schools present in their territory based on the training offer as 2021/2022.

Each municipal administration may submit only one executive project referring to a single building and a single school.

The maximum allowable amount, for each of the project proposals, presented by the municipal administrations, cannot exceed, under penalty of exclusion, the amount of € 100,000.00.

Executive projects presented by municipalities aimed at re-adapting internal and external school spaces in order to prevent the risk of new infections are eligible for funding. Public notice will follow.