Regional Neurogenetic Center: new mutation discovered for dementia

The research activity on neurodegenerative diseases at the Regional Center of Neurogenetics of the ASP of Catanzaro continues with the discovery of a mutation related to frontotemporal dementia (DFT) published in the prestigious international journal Frontiers in Genetics. The difficulties that emerged from the transfer (DCA 62 of 2020, never made operational) of the CRN laboratory, to the Magna Graecia University of Catanzaro, known to all, did not stop the Team’s activity. The acting Director General Dr. Ilario Lazzaro, always attentive to the work of the Regional Center of Neurogenertics of Lamezia Terme, intends to support and relaunch research and clinical-assistance activities, to overcome the difficulties due to the issue of DCA 62 of 2020.

The closure of works previously started and the analysis of the data contained in the large CRN Data Base is currently the only research activity of the Center. But, thanks to the constant and incessant work, made possible by the widely tested methodology that integrates information from the clinic, the study of the records, the reconstruction of family trees and molecular analysis, we have reached the important publication entitled: ” A novel mutation (D395A) in Valosin-Containing Protein (VCP) gene is associated with early onset frontotemporal Dementia (FTD) in an Italian family “. It was already known in the literature that mutations in the VCP gene are associated with Paget’s Disease with Inclusion Body Myopathy and / or Frontotemporal Dementia.

The new variant identified by the CRN (D395A), on the other hand, causes the onset of a pure picture of frontotemporal dementia (in its behavioral variant) usually sporadic or caused by mutations in other genes. The important findings of this study suggest that VCP gene analysis should be considered in the genetic screening of familial early-onset DFT, even in the absence of clinical signs of Paget’s Disease or Inclusion Body Myopathy. Many cases, in fact, so far considered sporadic, could be caused by the new variant identified. The discovery is the result of the synergistic work between the researchers of the Regional Center for Neurogenetics with the Association for Neurogenetic Research which has already achieved significant results in the past. In fact, a few days ago was also published in the authoritative Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease entitled “A Comparison of Behavioral and Psychological Symptoms of Dementia (BPSD) and BPSD Sub-Syndromes in Early-Onset and Late-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease.