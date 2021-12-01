Regione and Amazon team up to make Sicilian businesses more digital and competitive

The agreement between the Sicilian Region and Amazon has been signed at Palazzo Orléans to support small and medium-sized enterprises on the island, to help them export, digitize and promote the quality of Made in Italy in the country and abroad. The Region enters the “Accelera con Amazon” program, the free training course dedicated to the growth and digitization of Italian startups and SMEs, which, one year after its launch, has already provided 12,000 hours of online lessons involving more than 11,000 small and medium-sized Italian enterprises. More than 1,100 Sicilian SMEs sell on Amazon and in 2020 they achieved over 20 million euros in sales abroad through the US e-commerce company. The terms of the agreement were illustrated during a press conference by the councilor for production activities Mimmo Turano and by the head of Amazon’s public policy, Piero Crivellaro.

“The agreement – underlines the commissioner Turano – is a fundamental piece of the internationalization and digitization strategy of the island’s companies. The pandemic was a difficult moment for everyone, but also an opportunity to reflect on the potential of digitization and in particular of on-line commerce and to elaborate new strategies in the field of internationalization. The correct use of resources for internationalization, the synergy with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ice essential levers to allow the island’s companies to be truly competitive on international markets that are increasingly paying attention to the Sicily brand “.

The Region and Amazon also further strengthen their support for the promotion in Italy and abroad of made in Italy products, including Sicilian ones, through the “Made in Italy” Amazon showcase, where the Sicilian Region is already present through a dedicated section, and the organization of visibility activities dedicated to small and medium-sized enterprises in the area. To date, the Sicilian SMEs that are part of the showcase and thus reach customers in Italy and abroad, are more than 150. Of the more than three thousand products sold by these companies, more than 60 percent are present in the category “Kitchen and cellar “(food), about 15 per cent in” Home and furniture “(design) and more than 10 per cent in” Clothes and accessories “(fashion). Over 35 percent of Sicilian SMEs that sell through the “Made in Italy” showcase export their products abroad.

“A fundamental pillar of our joint strategy with Amazon – says Giosafat Riganò of the coordination office of the Made in Italy promotion of the Ice – is that of training and that is to accompany companies to explain to them how to build their showcase, how to increase their visibility. and how to sell within the platform. The objective, for the second year, is to achieve and perhaps exceed the brilliant results achieved already this year. Today the Sicilian companies within the Ice-Amazon project represent 10 per one hundred: we hope they can grow further “.

“SMEs are increasingly aware that selling online – comments the vice president of Amazon Europe Sales Service, Xavier Flamand – is a great enabling factor to increase their customer base in Italy and abroad. To help SMEs’ online activities. in 2020, Amazon invested 2.8 billion euros in Europe in logistics, tools, services, training and programs. To accelerate their digitization, we invest in programs such as “Accelerate with Amazon” capable of providing tools and know-how to all those interested in the digital world, regardless of whether or not they want to sell on Amazon “.

“The agreement with the Sicilian Region – adds the director of the Amazon Italy Marketplace, Ilaria Zanelotti – allows us to strengthen the relationship with Sicilian small and medium-sized enterprises, to better support them in their growth and to offer the most suitable tools also for the digitization of the most deeply rooted realities in the area. The initial objective of ‘Accelera con Amazon’ was to involve 10 thousand Italian SMEs and, one year after the launch of the program, it was exceeded, reaching 11 thousand. This makes us particularly proud and we are sure that, thanks to the continuous collaboration with organizations and institutions, we will be able to achieve increasingly satisfactory results “.

“After living and working for about 18 years in Milan – highlights Carmelo Sessa, owner of Sicilian Aperitif – I returned to my hometown, Syracuse, with the aim of making known the Sicilian excellences of small local producers, not only in all Italy, but also beyond national borders. Thanks to Amazon and the ‘Made in Italy’ showcase, I am making this dream come true and, since I started following ‘Accelerate with Amazon’ and the guidelines that are suggested by the experts, I started to see very positive results on sales and more. Last year, for example, my turnover grew by 700 percent compared to the previous year “.