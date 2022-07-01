Registration for the Medicine seminar is open

The Roche Institute Foundation continues, one more year, with its commitment to bring Personalized Precision Medicine closer to future healthcare and research professionals, and it does so by holding a seminar aimed at university students, in collaboration with the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB) and the Vall d’Hebron Institute of Oncology (VHIO) in Barcelona.

This seminar, whose attendance is free with prior registration, will take place from Tuesday, September 27, and until Thursday, September 29, under the title ‘Personalized Precision Medicine, from theory to practice‘, at the Cellex Center. The registration period is now open and all students from any center and university who are pursuing a degree related to Health Sciences and who are interested in learning about and deepening in the fundamentals that will be key in the approach to Medicine in the future, from the hand of specialists.

This sixth edition of the aforementioned seminar (after the previous ones held in Madrid, Valencia, Salamanca, Malaga and Pamplona) is coordinated by the head of the Medical Oncology Section of the Vall d’Hebron University Hospital, Dr. Joan Carles; and Dr. Isabel Ruiz Camps, who is an assistant doctor in the Infectious Diseases Service of the same center and an associate professor of Medicine at the UAB.

“At the Fundación Instituto Roche, we are also committed to training the professionals of the future and we are proud to be able to celebrate a new edition of this course. For this reason, I encourage students of careers related to Health Sciences to enroll in the seminar that will help them understand the paradigm shift that Personalized Precision Medicine entails and complete their academic training in areas that will be key in their professional practice tomorrow”, says the managing director of this organisation, Consuelo Martín de Dios .

future medicine

For Joan Carles, “Personalized Precision Medicine will be one of the pillars on which the Medicine of the future will be based. For a long time, we have interpreted the different diseases as alterations at the cellular level, however, in recent years, we are giving an account of the importance of the stroma that supports these cells, the interactions that occur between the two, as well as the importance of the microenvironment at that level”.

For her part, Isabel Ruiz Camps indicates that “knowledge of the multiple applications that Personalized Precision Medicine can have is an interesting topic, current and with a future for all students. Personalized Precision Medicine has begun to be applied in Oncohematology , in neurological or autoimmune diseases, for example, but in other fields of medicine it is beginning to be implemented”.