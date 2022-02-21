Registration is now open for the third dose of the COVID vaccine for people over 18 years of age in Mexico: these are the requirements

It’s official: everyone over the age of 18 will receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Mexico City. The official confirmation occurred on February 8 when the city government announced that venues will be available for those over 18 to come for their reinforcements in the week of February 21 to 26.





Then, pre-registration is now open for people over 18 years of age on the site mivacuna.gob.mx. The steps to register are as follows:

Go to mivacuna.salud.gob.mx.

Write CURP in the block “I am 18 years of age or older and request the vaccination booster”.

Once the captcha is solved, click on “confirm CURP”.

Next, click on “request vaccination booster”.

A format must be completed with the date of the last dose, entity, municipality, telephone and mail.

Lastly, the request receipt is downloaded, after receiving the message that the registration has been successful.

If you do not remember the date of the last dose, it is best to go to the vaccination certificate. Since the platform continually fails, the most infallible way to achieve it is through the WhatsApp bot provided by the Ministry of Health.

This is the document obtained at the end of the registration procedure. Empty spaces are filled after receiving the reinforcement.

In addition to the document resulting from the registration, It will also be necessary in CDMX to present either proof of the second dose or the vaccination certificateto verify that the assistant already has their complete vaccination schedule against COVID-19.

In any case, we must not forget that it is essential that whoever receives the booster has completed four months since their second dose. If the user has not yet completed four months since his complete scheme, he can attend for his reinforcement after the week of February 21-26. Soon the government of Mexico City will give details on how the permanent vaccination program will work for those who have not received any of their doses.

Outside the city, the reinforcement application times will vary, from municipality to municipality and from entity to entity.