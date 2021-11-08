“Regret about the draw but Milan are at the top today …

After Derby last night between Milan and Inter, the Nerazzurri CEO, Giuseppe Marotta, spoke to the microphones of Rai Radio 1: “I want to underline how the match was a beautiful spot for Italian football, then it is clear that the regret remains, we were not able to bring home the full loot but it is also thanks to the opponent“.

“We are in an interlocutory phase of the championship, Milan with Pioli has grown a lot and today reached a maximum level and today plays an authoritative role as a candidate for the Scudetto, it must be acknowledged“.

The former Juventus manager also spoke of the new stadium in Milan: “Things are progressing in the best way. This is a strong need that the two clubs have and they are both in favor of starting with the municipality as soon as possible in view of a need for modernity for the fans.“.

“Suning is willing to continue”

“The future will still be with Suning willing to continue, a strong group that has invested heavily. We are an ambitious club that does not want to dispense illusions but continue to have a management capacity that allows us to be ambitious in any case. Superalloy? Born as a cry of alarm. UEFA and FIFA must respect the business risk that all clubs run with a different distribution of remuneration and by reviewing certain dynamics“.

“We will not make purchases in January but we are already monitoring for the future”

Finally a comment on the Sampdoria and the renewal of Insigne: “I spent 9 years in Genoa, I hope he can recover, there are times and ways to do it, we need to be optimistic. Today we are focused on the group and squad available and above all the team is responding to expectations, we are homogeneous in the departments, I believe that in January we will not make any changes, but in the future we are already monitoring“.

