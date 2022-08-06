Regret in UdeC Medicine for the death of Dr. Pedro Rioseco: teacher of generations of psychiatrists

From the Department of Psychiatry and Mental Health of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of ConcepciónUdeC, the death of whoever was its Director between 1980 and 1990 was reported, the Dr. Pedro Rioseco Stevenson.

Dr. Rioseco, considered by his peers and former students, as close and always open to generously sharing his knowledge with others, was born in Concepción in 1946, studied basic education at the Alliance Française, and humanities at the Colegio Sagrados Hearts from where he graduated in 1963, studied Medicine at the University of Concepción (1965) and his specialty of Psychiatry at the University of Chile (1972), to then return to his homeland to join the Department as an academic, of which he became Director for a decade, marking the formation of a good part of the current mental health professionals and specialists in the Region and the country.

In 2010, Dr. Rioseco, a member of various international scientific associations, in addition to being recognized with multiple awards that highlighted his professional and academic excellence, was named Master of Chilean Psychiatry, unanimously by the board of directors of the Society of Neurology, Psychiatry and Neurosurgery, Sonepsyn.

His lines of research include studies on psychiatric epidemiology, in collaboration with other academics such as Dr. Sandra Saldivia and Dr. Benjamín Vicente, among others.

Academically, it marked the formation of more than 30 generations of professionals and researchers linked to the University of Concepción. Dr. Francisco Vergara López, his colleague in the Department and former colleague at the university, defines him as “a studious and dedicated psychiatrist, a generous professor with his knowledge and a very good human being who knew how to enjoy good things of the life”.

“This was expressed in the fact that he knew how to have a balanced life between his academic work, his family life, with space also to do entertaining things, and dedicate time to his hobbies, doing all this in a harmonious way”, says Dr. Vergara .

His scientific research work, explains Dr. Vergara, “marked important milestones for epidemiological studies in Chile that have been the basis for mental health policies in our country”, also emphasizing that Prof. Rioseco spent his entire career linked to the Faculty of Medicine of the UdeC, where in 1971, he began as an ad honorem student-assistant, to later become Instructor, Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, and, finally, obtain the quality of Full Professor from 1994 .