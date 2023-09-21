Regulation of cannabis use to treat pediatric illnesses is urgently needed: “Mama Cultiva”

The president of “Mama Cultiva México”, a civil association dedicated to promoting the use and research of cannabis for medicinal and therapeutic uses, said it is necessary for Mexico to enact legislation to allow the use of components and substances derived from this plant. . Such as THC, to treat diseases and conditions such as cancer and epilepsy in pediatric patients.

“The only way people can protect themselves is adult personal use, the problem is with families who have pediatric patients, they are still in that gray area,” he said in an interview with the media this Thursday. , they’re still illegal.” ,

He stressed that although – as of 2021 – the country has legal regulations for the use of cannabis for medicinal purposes, this does not include minors, so their families usually import the plant for this purpose. To help them with their illnesses.

“We are demanding that guidelines be issued that allow institutions to start this type of work so that these products can be brought within the reach of families,” he said.

He explained that one of the risks arising from the lack of federal and local legislation on this matter is that parents seeking cannabis-based alternative treatments may face scams during their purchase.

He said, “Many of them are anonymous, farming, making their own extracts and others at the mercy of the black market, aware of the fact that they are not sure what they are buying and obviously Actually, he is exposed to many scams.” ,

The activist participated in the International Cannabis Congress 2023, which will be held this Thursday and Friday in the Aula Magna of the University Cultural Center of the Autonomous University of Coahuila (UA de C) Campus Arteaga. (Omar Soto)