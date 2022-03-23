Regulation, volatility and risk, the dangers that lie in wait for Bitcoin By Investing.com



By Carjuan Cruz

Investing.com – Regulations, volatility and risk are some of the dangers that lie in wait for 2022 and, in general, for all cryptocurrencies, a market that already reaches 1.8 trillion dollars in capitalization and that awakens passions as much among his followers as among his detractors.

Regulation, without a doubt, is the most relevant immediate factor: both in the United States and Europe there is a debate about the need to establish clear rules on digital assets given their boom and rapid market growth. But, far from being an obstacle for cryptocurrencies, this can be a key element to mitigate their risks and further boost their development.

These were some of the topics addressed in the Investing.com Digital Event “What dangers lie in wait for Bitcoin in 2022?”a meeting with the media and users of the Investing.com platform organized by its only two Spanish-speaking editions, Investing Spain and Investing.com Mexico.

“What dangers lie in wait for Bitcoin in 2022?” It was the first event focused on the cryptocurrency sector as part of a global effort to share with audiences, users and journalists perspectives on the issues that most interest financial markets, both local and global.

This forum on cryptocurrencies featured the participation of prominent speakers from both sides of the ocean: Felipe Vallejo, Director of Corporate Affairs at Bitso (the first cryptocurrency exchange in Mexico); Jorge Gordillo, Director of Economic and Stock Market Analysis at CIBanco (Mexico) and contributor to Investing.com; Juan Enrique Cadiñanos, Country Manager at Admiral Markets Group (Spain) and David Fraile, independent analyst and contributor to Investing.com.

Regulations, part of the Bitcoin rule of origin

At the event, held yesterday, Tuesday, March 22, the four guests shared different points of view on cryptocurrencies, and in particular on Bitcoin, which leads the sector.

“They are going to speed up and in the next 18 to 24 months these regulations are going to be built, but they will mitigate the risks and allow technology to get the most positive out of them,” explained Felipe Vallejo, Director of Corporate Affairs at Bitso.

However, he clarified that Bitcoin, by itself, is a regulated asset in terms of its rules of origin, and indicated that the operations move mostly through platforms that are regulated, in addition to the fact that in the chains of blocks – known as blockchain- all transactions are recorded.

“95% of cryptocurrency transactions in the United States go through a licensed exchange. And, in general, more than 95% of the total volume they move per day is through platforms that are regulated in some way,” added Vallejo.

In the United States, the regulations have already been required by the Executive, so greater speed is expected.

For Jorge Gordillo, director of Economic and Stock Market Analysis at CIBanco and collaborator at Investing.com, greater regulation is the “necessary path” for cryptocurrencies. “The only way for a crypto to become sustainable is for it to become regulated,” the expert explained.

“Banks are regulated because they manage people’s resources. It is a risk area. They can’t say they don’t have money to guarantee people’s savings because they can destabilize an entire country,” Gordillo said.



Price expectations

In the year 2021, Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies were reaching all-time highs, but this was halted, in part, by regulatory threats in China, as well as institutional pushback when Elon Musk announced that Tesla (NASDAQ:) would no longer accept Bitcoin as a form of payment, as promised.

Now, in this 2022 that is already completing its first quarter, the Russia-Ukraine war conflict brings new moments of volatility. But for David Fraile, an industry analyst and contributor to Investing.com, the digital currency has not suffered too many blows, as many estimated at the time the war began.

“With the Russia-Ukraine crisis, people thought that crypto was going to fall further. I think that Bitcoin has behaved quite well”, indicates the expert.

However, he warns that while it is below 52,000, caution must be maintained. Fraile estimates that Bitcoin should break through resistance at $41,000 and $42,000.

Invest in cryptocurrencies, not only in Bitcoin

For Juan Enrique Cadiñanos, country manager at Admiral Markets Group, expectations regarding prices are positive, taking into account that supply is limited. “As in any asset, that the supply is limited, will benefit the price,” said the manager.

“For information: when the Bank of Spain issued an official statement on Bitcoin and the risks it implied, Bitcoin was trading at $6,800,” says Cadiñanos, referring to the rise that the cryptocurrency has since reflected, which is trading around $42,000. dollars, according to data available on Investing.com.

However, Cadiñanos stressed that today the competition for Bitcoin is much greater, thanks to the development of many more digital assets.

“Increased competition is also a risk for Bitcoin. It has a lot more competition than when it started in 2009, and now people who want to invest in cryptocurrencies, by and large, will not just invest in Bitcoin,” he explains.

Active haven like the ?

For Gordillo, the biggest challenge of Bitcoin is more focused on maintaining one of the principles with which it was born: to be an alternative to the dollar, or a so-called refuge asset, like gold.

“Bitcoin is now a volatile financial asset, which also generates risk for the confidence of those who have it,” explained the economist.

However, Juan Enrique Cadiñanos believes that it is possible for Bitcoin to consolidate itself as a refuge asset, although he estimates that it would be in the long term, and not displacing gold.

“It is complicated that gold currently loses its role as a refuge value, but in the future, Bitcoin can be a refuge, of course… It does not mean that Bitcoin wins, it does not have to be one or the other, both they can be active refuges”, added Cadiñamos.

