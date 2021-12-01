“Regulations against reproductive tourism”. In the world of the legislator Pillon

Because Pillon has chosen to insert a rule in the maneuver that nothing to do with economic planning is a secondary aspect. Among other things, it is very likely, if not taken for granted, that the amendment signed by four other colleagues (Ferrero, Faggi, Testor and Tosato) will end up in the trash due to extraneousness of the matter when the proposed changes are admissible. But let’s get to article 120-bis.

Article 120-bis: “Provisions against reproductive tourism”. The declination of the title already speaks volumes, but it doesn’t stop there. It is not the first time that the Northern League senator Simone Pillon tries to become the legislator of a delicate and complex matter such as gestation for others. This time, however, the leap is double because article 120-bis presupposes an article 120 and in fact the article to which Pillon refers exists. It is within the text of the budget law, the expenditure provision par excellence.

The proponents ask for the prohibitions and sanctions envisaged by the law for medically assisted procreation to be included in the Penal Code, precisely in Article 7, that relating to crimes committed abroad. The prohibitions and sanctions, including the use for procreative purposes of gametes of subjects unrelated to the requesting couple, would therefore enter the Code, together with the rules that prohibit experimentation on embryos.

Pillon and his colleagues, however, are calling for an even stronger squeeze. The starting point is always the law 40 of 2004, that on medically assisted procreation. Article 12 provides that “whoever, in any form, carries out, organizes or advertises the marketing of gametes or embryos or the subrogation of maternity is punished with imprisonment from three months to two years and with a fine from 600,000 to one million euros “. Therefore, prison and fines already exist, but the Lega Nord’s amendment asks to increase the scope of the measure: the imprisonment must go from a minimum of three years (and up to six years) and the sanction must start from 800 thousand euros. (up to one million euros).

The amendment also considers the behavior of the registrar (the mayor or whoever replaces him): he cannot register or transcribe birth certificates “showing as parents of the minor two persons of the same sex or more than two persons, even if of different sex “. Here there is an element that can be connected to the budget law and it is the provision of an allocation of 2 million to allow the registry offices to verify the compliance of the transcription requests and prevent attempts of fraud or circumvention. The question here is easy to understand: Couldn’t 2 million euros be used for anything else?