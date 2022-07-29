Regulations for non-commercial imports of natural persons are made more flexible › Cuba › Granma

A set of Resolutions of the Ministry of Finance and Prices (MFP) and the General Customs of the Republic (AGR), published in the Official Gazette No. 45 Extraordinary of 2022, establishes details on non-commercial imports carried out by natural persons.

The regulations –which come into force as of August 15– stipulate the tariff rates for natural persons who receive non-commercial air, sea, postal and courier shipments in the national territory; as well as the rules for non-commercial imports carried out by natural persons.

The methods are established for the determination of customs duties on miscellaneous shipments destined for natural persons, applying the equivalence of one kilogram equal to ten US dollars.

These regulations correspond to what was announced by the Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Planning, Alejandro Gil Fernández, in the National Assembly of People’s Power, as part of a group of measures to advance the country’s economy.

EXEMPTIONS IN THE CUSTOMS PAYMENT

In accordance with Resolution 204/2022 of the MFP, natural persons who receive non-commercial air, sea, postal and courier shipments in the national territory are exempt from paying customs tax for the first $30.00 of the value or its weight. equivalent, up to three kilograms of the shipment, in the value/weight ratio established by the AGR.

Likewise, natural persons who receive articles in excess of 30.00 dollars and up to a value of

200.00 dollars, a tariff rate of 30% is applied, adding that the calculation of the amount of the customs tax to be paid is carried out by applying, to the import value, the established tariff rate, and its result is converted into Cuban pesos, according to the rate current exchange rate.

The rule clarifies that the processes and procedures not completed at the entry into force of this Resolution, on August 15, are resolved under the terms and application of the legislation in force at the time the dispatch was made.

RULES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL IMPORTS OF NATURAL PERSONS

Resolution 175/2022 of the AGR establishes the rules for non-commercial imports carried out by natural persons, taking into account that these are carried out in accordance with

occasionally for personal, family or household use, through luggage, shipments, household goods or other authorized cargo.

Articles and products to be imported by natural persons will be admitted as long as they correspond to a non-commercial import; the amounts to be imported are declared transparently and varied; that its importation does not exceed the limit established as appropriate; and that the nature and functions of an article or the reiteration of the imports carried out do not evidence the nature or commercial purpose of its importation.

Otherwise, Customs can determine that the importation is carried out with a commercial nature and apply the sanction provided for in customs regulations.

When the customs authority determines that there is a commercial character due to the reiteration of non-commercial imports, it notifies the offender of the sanctioning resolution and the period in which, from that act, their right to import is limited.

Other rules contemplated in the resolution include that, when an article or product is not defined in the reference values, the reference price that is available, including that of sale in national commerce and in other origins, is taken as a basis, according to to what is established in current legislation.

The Customs declaration, the purchase invoice or the reference value is applied as a method of valuation to electrical appliances, computer and communications equipment, and other durable items, without prejudice to the application of the provisions of the specific provision or that even if requested by the person, in which case the acceptance of weighing it or not is evaluated.

It is the power of the customs authority to apply the alternative value-weight method for all those articles that, due to their characteristics and value, can be valued by that method, according to what is legislated.

The annexes to this resolution include specifications on the rules for non-commercial imports of natural persons; aspects to take into account in the classification of other articles or products that are not considered miscellaneous, and the list of reference values ​​for non-commercial imports carried out by any means.

THE DETERMINATION OF THE CUSTOMS VALUE

With Resolution 176/2022 of the AGR, the alternative value-weight method is used to determine the value in customs of articles that are classified as miscellaneous and others in which, due to their characteristics, it is applicable, that are imported without character commercial by natural persons through shipments, applying the equivalence of one kilogram equal to ten US dollars.

To determine the value of shipments through this alternative, values ​​are taken into account that are based on automated dispatch, in which the weight of the miscellaneous items of the shipment is obtained.

The articles contained in the shipment for which the value-weight method does not apply, are valued individually and are considered within the established import limit.

The document also clarifies that the unfinished appeals, but initiated before the entry into force of this resolution, continue to be processed under the legal norm in force at the time the customs clearance was carried out.

As a single special provision, it is explained that the provisions, once in force, apply from the moment the shipment is presented for clearance by Customs.

LIST OF REFERENCE VALUES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL IMPORTS BY NATURAL PERSONS BY ANY MEANS

Photographic products whose valuation is less than 50.00 USD, the value-weight alternative is applied.

Non-durable household and hardware items: up to five items of each type that classify as hardware, as long as their value does not exceed USD 50.00; and for those that exceed that value, up to three are admitted.

Paints, varnishes, pigments and thinners, provided that the total sum of the contents of their containers does not exceed 20 liters.

Electrical equipment: provided that they are varied, accepting up to two items of the same type, provided that the sum of their values ​​does not exceed the limit established for the importation of luggage.

Computer and telecommunications equipment: up to three items related to telecommunications and network devices, including accessories or peripherals for computer equipment.

Cellular or smart phones: up to five units.

Musical instruments: up to three items, in all cases in correspondence with the import limit.

Furniture: up to five items of each type that classify as home furnishings, as long as their value does not exceed 50.00 USD.

Motor vehicles, their parts, pieces and accessories: admits the importation as luggage of up to two items of the so-called electric mopeds with up to two seats or one by way of shipments.

Bicycles, electric and pedal-assisted bicycles, electric skateboards or similar: up to two items.

