Rehabilitation centers in Torreón comply with measures to operate – El Sol de la Laguna

Torreón, Coahuila.- The head of the Municipal Inspection, Raúl Rodríguez García, highlighted that after that riot that arose in the Genesis 2021 annex, caused by the inmates themselves, letters were taken in the matter to enforce the rehabilitation centers with the security and sanitary measures that mark the norms, currently operating in order the majority.

“We are working together with them, we continue to have individual meetings with each of these places, previously we held a general meeting, but each annex or rehabilitation center presents its own circumstances and therefore the need to see each situation separately.”

“There are some of these places where patients enter freely, of their own free will; there are others that are closed, where inmates cannot see their relatives until after some time. So, we have focused on being in each of the spaces and checking what they lack and how to help them, ”he mentioned in this regard.

Regarding Genesis 2021, where a serious altercation occurred, Mr. Rodríguez commented that he modified his security measures, which was the main thing he had to correct, also improving other aspects such as hygiene in the kitchen and the correct gas installation and is currently operating with everything required.

It was also said that there are other centers that have approached of their own volition, going to the Municipal Inspection because they do not want to fall into any irregularity, asking them to go and check and tell them if they have something wrong to correct it: “There has been good will to work together, so that they are, within what is possible, in the best possible conditions to provide the service”.