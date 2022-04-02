Reichman University to create first private medical school in Israel

Jewish Link.- The Reichman University will establish the first private medical school in Israel named after Dina Recanati, reported Jerusalem Post.

The growing shortage of doctors puts the field of medicine in real danger. Israel and requires a quick response. In recent years, the proportion of foreign medical graduates amounts to 60% of all medical license holders in Israel.

According to data from the Ministry of Health of February 2021, the State of Israel boasts a record number of doctors who have been trained outside the country’s borders.

“We announced a trip today,” said the founding president and chairman of the board of directors of the Reichmann University, Professor Uriel Reichman. “A journey that won’t take long and in the end, a medical school named after Dinah Recanati will be established here, which will be a world-leading and innovative school of its kind. The school will work in cooperation with all medical institutions in the country and with the Ministry of Health so that we can bring back Israelis who are forced to flee to other countries and study in foreign institutions.

“We will do it here at home. We will solve the problem of medical studies in the country as we solved the problem of the jurists at the time. Udi, I cannot thank you enough on my behalf, on behalf of this university and on behalf of the people who are going to study medicine here, for the great step they have taken here today,” he added.

The tendon of the Reichmann UniversityMr. Udi Recanati, announced the contribution of the Dina and Rafael Recanati family foundation, approved by the foundation’s board, for the establishment of the medical school.

“I am excited to announce the establishment of a next century medical school with the most advanced learning environment. My mother passed away 10 months ago and I thought that if there was a school and dormitories here named after my father and my brother, it would be appropriate to have my mother’s name as well,” Recanati said.

The Reichmann University was founded in 1994 by Prof. Uriel Reichman to train future leaders of the State of Israel. In August 2021, the Higher Education Council recognized the IDC (Herzlyia Interdisciplinary Center) as a university.

The institution was built from the ground up on the model of elite universities and is not funded by the government higher education budget system, the institution is run as a public benefit company and its expenses are funded entirely by tuition and donations. Its current president is Prof. Rafi Melnik.

