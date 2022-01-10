Reietto, the new single “briciole” is out

Outcast returns Thursday 13 January with “crumbs”, The new single distributed by ADA Musici Italy and which will be available on the radio and on all digital platforms. The song is pre-savable from today.

Produced by Charles Kendl, Antonio Polidoro and Arlen and registered in the Blap Studio in Milan, “crumbs”Is an invitation to never give up and to follow your own path, because there is no right one, everyone has their own.

“Crumbs – Reietto tells – is the awareness that standing still and waiting for something that may never come is counterproductive. Turning to the child inside me, it is as if I encourage him not to be satisfied with what life puts in front of him, becoming a mere automaton, but to always have that curiosity and that innocence that push him to reach his goals. ”

Outcast, biography

Valerio Vacca, in art Outcast, born in Bari in 1991, is a multifaceted singer-songwriter. He approaches rap at the age of 12, as an escape valve in his feeling of being marginalized. He therefore chooses this stage name which would become his battle cry. In 2017 he won the regional competition Golden Note, winning a scholarship to study singing. On this occasion, it is noted by the Maestro Vince Tempera in the jury and accessing the national final of Great Italian Festivals, in Verona, from which he is still the winner. This latest victory allows him to perform in 2018 a Sanremo house (Palafiori).

In the same year he forms a Funk Rap band with which he releases an EP. Furthermore, between contests, live shows and festivals, he collects many dates in Puglia (such as the opening of the concerts of Franco126, Ensi and Piotta) and some trips. It is in 2019 that his career takes a decisive turn. With a longtime friend of his, he starts the project SquadDrone, signing with the Milanese label Top Records, with which they release the first double track single “King Size“. The latter also contains the song “DRONE“, produced by Hostin Dowgz.

The latest projects

In May 2020 the song “it’s Trap bro“Which anticipates the release of their first EP”Epic“In September of the same year, whose song”EASYJ3T”Is produced by STRAGE. In April 2021, the SquadDrone publishes the single “Parquet“And parallel to the rap project, Valerio decides to give life to outcast, his solo project. Lover of experimentation and real instruments in songs, start creating with Charles Kendl (producer and multi-instrumentalist), the first songs of the R&B genre. After the debut single “Oh well“, The second single comes out”out“. The latter soon entered the Spotify editorial playlist immediately. Then they arrived “R&B soul“,”Katy Perry“. “Katy Perry”Was the first song released for ADA Music Italy (independent division of services for artists and labels of Warner Music), followed by“ criciole ”.