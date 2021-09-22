Reign Over Me | On 9/11, Adam Sandler and the broken heart of New York

ROME – The untidy hair, the subdued gait, the huge headphones on the ears to listen at full volume Love, Reign Over Me of the Who. Charlie Fineman, aboard his electric scooter, wanders around the Village, between the grocery open until late and his beautiful house, full of vinyls and memories. On the other hand, further up, in the Upper, Alan Johnson has fulfilled his dream: to open a dental practice and have a nice family. Charlie is alone, Alan is insecure. They were friends – more, they were roommates in college – until that September day the world became another, struck in his heart made of steel and wonder. Terrible days, months, years. The gash still hurts today. Although there, now, there is a tower even closer to heaven, to cast a shadow on a sapling that survived hell.

And, like that tree, Charlie too, despite having lost everything, remained standing, facing life armored in itself, trying to forget something that, however, he sees everywhere. It is not easy to talk about pain, it is not easy to talk about 9/11 without ever naming it but, constantly, keeping it protagonist. Still, director and screenwriter Mike Binder succeeded with it Reign Over Me played by Adam Sandler and Don Cheadle, both perfect, delicate and deep. And the film, released just six years after the tragedy, fully reflects the spirit of New York in full post-traumatic stress crisis, with the dross of a nightmare that keeps you awake at night. And trying, as Charlie does, to chase away the drama by playing video games or, why not, wandering from one store to another in search of used records to spin in the void of an apartment that will never fill up again.

But Binder and New York City tell us that you can’t give in to fear, that pain remains pain forever, you can’t help it. We just have to find a way to channel it and transform it into a necessary spirit of awareness and rebirth. So, the fable of Reign Over Me, it is also and above all the story of a friendship found a little by chance and a little by fate. A difficult and complicated friendship: Charlie is angry, scared, confused. Alan, on the other hand, just doesn’t know how to manage a rediscovered and complicated friend who needs a sentimental care that passes through a hug, a night at the Cinema Village on 12th, with the films of Mel Brooks or with an improvised reinterpretation of Out in the Street of the Boss.

In fact, from the Pretenders to Bruce Springsteen, the music in Binder’s film acts as a balance: Charlie never leaves his iPod; turning up and down the volume when the torment grows and the memory becomes so cumbersome that it explodes in his head. Therefore, the shared pain of a city is also the intimate torment of its extraordinary and tough inhabitants. But there is also a light spirit in the film, at times hilarious. After all, nothing is constant. Let alone the emotions. So, like Charlie’s courage to look ahead or like the unstoppable New York strengthened by suffering, let’s take lessons and put the pieces back together. Because, any heart, even if it is broken, continues to beat.

