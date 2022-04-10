Reigns announces another unification; Two NXT talents debut; Lacey Evans returns – News and Results WWE Raw, Smackdown, NXT, AEW – PRWrestling

Today on Smackdown Roman Reigns revealed his next direction, that The Usos unify the tag team titles.









He ordered The Usos to go to Raw and unify the tag team titles. They agree. Reigns pointed out that they are going to have all the gold.

Suddenly, Shinsuke Nakamura’s music plays. Reigns was upset and confused that Nakamura interrupted him. He went to speak, but Reigns cut him off. He knows how Nakamura feels because he lost his partner Boogs.

Reigns then gave a confused Nakamura a hug, allowing The Usos to land a double superkick.

Two NXT talents debut

Gunther and Marcel Barthel, along with Raquel Gonzalez, made their debut on tonight’s SmackDown.

Barthel, now going by the name Ludwig Kaiser, introduced Gunther, now in a red outfit. After showing a video of Gunther attacking people on NXT, he quickly defeated local talent Joe Alonso.

After her debut, Raquel González was interviewed, now under the name of Raquel Rodríguez. González was being interviewed when Los Lotharios approached her and told her they wanted to kiss her. González turned them down, saying there was no chance.

Lacey Evans returns

After being away for over a year, Lacey Evans returned to WWE TV on SmackDown tonight. She cut a babyface promo about the adversity she overcame to get to where she is today.









Evans spoke about having a difficult upbringing due to her father struggling with mental health issues and addictions.

Evans said what she went through made her the woman she is today: a driven, ready for anything, confident and caring mother, wife, sister, daughter, United States Marine and WWE Superstar.