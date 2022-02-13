Reimbursement of 195 euros to citizens, the Revenue Agency clarifies

In Italy, scams, especially online ones, are now commonplace. In fact, many people are contacted every day by e-mail, SMS or phone calls by fake telephone operators, of domestic users. but also by fake employees of banks or post offices. Generally online scams are phishing attempts, which is a type of scam carried out on the Internet. An attacker tries to deceive the victim into providing personal information, financial data or access codes. By pretending to be a reliable entity in digital communication.

And a reliable body such as the Revenue Agency warns Italians about false emails, already the subject of previous phishing campaigns against citizens, which have returned to circulate in recent days. Here is the content of the scam emails to which you must neither reply nor follow the instructions contained therein.

The Revenue Agency warns Italians about two phishing emails that are circulating in these days. The first email informs you of a tax refund that should be obtained by completing a “Refund Form”. Here is the content of the email: “Refund of 195 € in your favor. Hello, please submit your refund request so that we can process it as soon as possible “.

Inside the email there is a link asking you to click. As reported by the Agency itself, it is essentially a re-proposal, including grammatical errors, of the same campaign that had already been reported with the notice of 2 December 2020. Obviously, you must not click on the link in the text of the email.