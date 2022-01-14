Reimbursement of season tickets, Roma: “No justice body has ruled” – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

The Court of Rome, following a collective action initiated by Consumer Movement, condemned the Rome to eliminate the exclusion clauses from the subscription conditions reimbursement of the subscription fee in the case of closed-door or reduced-capacity races. He writes it in a note all the same Consumer Movement. According to what reported, the Giallorossi club will therefore not be able to deny the reimbursement to its 20,000 season ticket holders who will not be able to attend the matches of the 2021/2022 season due to reductions in the capacity of the stadium, starting from the next home match on Sunday against the Cagliari. “All Serie A clubs are required to reimburse fans who have purchased season tickets and tickets. The clubs will be able to issue vouchers or other forms of compensation only at the request of the consumer. We ask the clubs to respect the rights of consumers and the latter to report cases of misconduct that we will transmit to the Antitrust Authority “. These are the words of Paolo Fiorio And Marco Gagliardi of the legal service of the Consumer Movement.