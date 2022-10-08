Reims / PSG – An opportunity to seize for recruits?

the PSG will face the Reims Stadium this Saturday evening on the sidelines of the 10th day of League 1 (9 p.m., Canal+ Sport 365). A trip, the second of the week, which should allow Christophe Galtierto rotate his workforce a tad while his club connects meetings at a frantic pace.

On the ground of SL Benficathe PSG produced a fairly decent performance against an opponent who was able to cause him many problems. The resultant draw was all in all logical and deserved over the whole 90 minutes. And before playing Lisbon again, this time at Princes Parkthe PSG will have to get rid of another team, the Reims Stadium. 17th before kick-off, the locals, the residents positioned themselves as prey, which certainly should not be underestimated, but well within the reach of the Rouge et Bleu. And that, Christophe Galtier obviously understood that.

It is therefore in this sense, but above all because of the insane calendar, that the Parisian technician will certainly decide to set up a fairly large staff review. Thus, whether The Parisian, The Team Where RMCthese three sources are unanimous: Nordi Mukiele, Fabian Ruiz and Carlos Soler should all start this meeting. Nevertheless, a doubt remains between Kylian Mbappe and old remois to accompany the Valencian and Neymar Jr.

Recruits who must prove

Christophe Galtier had warned then that his new players only enjoyed playing time with great parsimony: the season will be long. As a result, opportunities will inexorably be seized. The key is to be present at the appropriate time, which was not able to do, for example, Hugo Ekitike facing Gym last week. On the other hand, a player like Nordi Mukiele showed some great predispositions against these same people from Nice. Even if everything was not perfect, far from it, the former Montpellier player nevertheless showed character. Because yes, after a rather difficult start, he really increased in power until delivering a decisive pass for Kylian Mbappe, the winning goal as a bonus, ten minutes from time. Facing the Rémois, he will have a real chance to prove that his coach can count on his services. All the more in this system where one could imagine it clearing a place of choice within a fairly depopulated sector. It is, in any case, the summer rookie who has played the most (behind Vitinha) with 10 matches to his credit, for 352 minutes played in total.

For his part, Fabian Ruiz is somewhat in the same situation. Barred by the magic doublet Verratti / Vitinha, the former Neapolitan must, for the time being, resolve to play supporting roles. He too must do more. Interesting at times, he has sometimes displayed any level during his last bench outings. Qualities, the main interested party does not lack them, but he will have to let go of the horses since, in the perspective where Christophe Galtier chooses to transform his 3-4-3 into 4-3-3, the number 8 could do well. But for that, he must, above all, be more constant, more incisive. And it must start this Saturday evening. In his defense, however, he only has 176 minutes of play on his clock, League 1 and Champions Leagues understood.

For its part, Carlos Soler got off to a pretty amazing start. Recruited for a sum of around 22 million euros, the Spanish playmaker, a defector from FC Valenciaonly had the right to a very small entry into play against the Juventus September 6th. Since ? It’s dead calm, or almost, with only… 4 minutes in League 1 ! Tonight, he should indeed experience his first tenure. In the 3-4-3 set up facing Reimshe would position himself behind the two attackers, probably Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe. We are not going to hide it, even if this one is a recognized player in league, his recruitment has puzzled many observers. No, we expected a completely different profile, like that of an attacker capable of playing as a pivot. However, this said player having never arrived, Luis Campos would have finally let itself be seduced by the versatility offered by Carlos Soler, he who can evolve number 8, playmaker or winger. The opposition against the Champenois could allow us to gauge what he can really bring. Its role, apart from filling the gaps, does not seem to be well established yet. Which does not make him leave with a head start, far from it.

Finally, a doubt persists as to a hypothetical tenure ofHugo Ekitike. In front of Nice during the previous day, the latter had not really seized his chance. Even if many elements can also justify this poor performance, he should not repeat this kind of performance too often.

With the sequence of matches, the PSG will need a high quality bench. A bench which is therefore, for a good part, composed of players who arrived during the last transfer window. It is now up to them to make a place for themselves in the rotation, to see more affinities there. The motivation must show through in their attitude in meetings like the one on Saturday evening. The hierarchy can, for a lot of reasons, be shaken up: injuries, suspensions, malforms… And their ability to respond present in the weeks and months to come will give us a real indication of the consistency of the transfer window achieved by Luis Campos.