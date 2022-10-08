Reims / PSG – Several changes expected in the eleven

This Saturday evening (9 p.m. on Canal Plus Sport 360), PSG continues its marathon with a Ligue 1 match against Stade de Reims, for its second trip in a row of the week. And for this meeting, Christophe Galtier should perform a turnover before an important next week.

Only championship leader with two points ahead of his runner-up, Olympique de Marseille, the PSG will want to maintain their leading position and their invincibility before the clash against their Marseille rivals next week. For this, the players of Christophe Galtier will have to impose themselves against the old formation ofHugo Ekitikethe Reims Stadium. First relegated (17th), the Reims club will face a team which will be deprived of certain executives. In effect, Lionel Messi (calf) was added to the list of absentees alongside Nuno Mendes, Presnel Kimpembe and Renato Sanches.

Many rookies present at kick-off?

As since the start of the season, Gigio Donnarumma will take place in the Parisian goal. For The Teamthe three-man defense will consist of Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos and Nordi Mukiele. The tenure of the Frenchman, instead of Danilo Pereirathus allowing Sergio Ramos to play in the left center position. With the injury of Nuno Mendes for the next 3-4 weeks, John Bernat will occupy the left lane whileAshraf Hakimi will animate the right side. The most noticeable change is expected to come in midfield. Indeed, still according to The Team, Marco Verratti could start on the bench and thus allow Fabian Ruiz to evolve alongside Vitinha. Finally in attack Carlos Soler should experience his first tenure following the absence of Lionel Messi. The Spaniard would thus be associated with Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe. Despite his angina, number 7 should be able to hold his place.

PSG probable XI (The Team): Donnarumma – Mukiele, Marquinhos (c), Ramos – Hakimi, Vitinha, Ruiz, Bernat – Soler, Mbappé, Neymar Bench: Navas, Rico, Bitshiabu, Danilo, Verratti, Zaire-Emery, Gharbi, Sarabia, Ekitike

On his side, The Parisian sees a slightly different XI in some positions. Whether Gigio Donnarumma keep his place in the goals, it’s rather Sergio Ramos who will be put to rest in defense. Thus, the defensive trio would be composed of Nordi Mukiele to the right, Marquinhos in the axis and Danilo Pereira to the left. Regarding the pistons, no surprise with the tenures announced by John Bernat and Ashraf Hakimi. always according to LP, Christophe Galtier could renew the same pair in the midfield as during the victory in Lyon (1-0) with Marco Verratti and Fabian Ruiz holders, thus leaving at rest Vitinha. Finally, Carlos Soler is the player who should be in support of Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe in attack.