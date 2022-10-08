Reims Stadium / PSG

Entertainment

Sole leader of the championship, the PSG learned some good news just before he met. Dauphin of the Rouge & Bleu two points behind before this 10th day of Ligue 1Olympique de Marseille fell for the first time this season on their lawn against the red lantern, AC Ajaccio (1-2). The perfect opportunity for the reigning French champions to take a lead in the standings before the Classico next week. But for that, the capital club will have to win against the Reims Stadium (9 p.m. on Canal Plus Sport 360). And for this game, Christophe Galtier is deprived of Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Renato Sanches and Lionel Messi. Thus, the Parisian coach made some changes in his starting lineup.

Carlos Soler knows his first tenure, while Fabian Ruiz and Nordi Mukiele will continue in Ligue 1. Vitinha, Neymar Jr and Achraf Hakimi start the game on the bench. This meeting is to be followed live with commentary. Good game and go Paris!

Thread of the game

  • 0′ Hello everyone in this live Stade de Reims / PSG, announce your prediction in the comments!

Reims / PSG match sheet

10th day of League 1Stadium : Auguste Delaune – Streamer : Canal Plus Sport 360Arbitrator : Pierre Gaillouste – VAR : Eric Wattelier and Aurélien Berthomieu

  • Stade de Reims XI : Diouf – Gravel, Agbadou, Abdelhamid (c) – Flips, Munetsi, Matusiwa, Lopy, Locko – Zeneli, Balogun
    • Replacements: Penneteau, Pentz, Diakité, De Smet, Adeline, Doumbia, Koeberlé, Mbuku, Van Berger, Holm
  • PSG XI : Donnarumma – Ramos, Marquinhos (c), Danilo – Mukiele, Ruiz, Verratti, Bernat – Soler – Sarabia, Mbappé
    • Replacements: Navas, Rico, Hakimi, Bitshiabu, Vitinha, Gharbi, Zaire-Emery, Neymar, Ekitike

