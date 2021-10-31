Reina hit by a coin: Atalanta risks a disqualification of the curve or the entire stadium

Final stretched in Atalanta-Lazio, when Pepe Reina he was hit by a coin coming from the Nerazzurri corner, after throwing other objects – including a roll of adhesive tape – from the same sector. Beyond the insult, the damage: the referee Guide instead of checking the conditions of the Spanish goalkeeper warned him for wasting time. On the ground for a few seconds, the former Napoli got up and continued to play. Now, according to what the Corriere dello Sport, Atalanta risks a disqualification of the sector (if not of the stadium) and a fine. Advertisements

/* Settaggio della searchbar (con titoletto) */ var searchbar = false; if (indirizzo[1]!='' && word=='') searchbar = indirizzo[1].replace(/-/gi, " ").replace(/_/gi, " ").toUpperCase(); else if (azione=='search') { searchbar="Ricerca"; if (word!=false && word!='') searchbar = searchbar + ' per ' + word.toUpperCase() } else if (azione=='contatti') searchbar = azione.toUpperCase(); indirizzo = indirizzo[1].replace('-', ''); if (word==false) word = '';

/* Caricamento asincrono degli script social (versione estesa commentata su main_all.js) */ if(("read"==azione||"media"==azione) && euPubConsentExists){var scripts=["//connect.facebook.net/it_IT/all.js#xfbml=1"];!function(e){for(var t=0,a=e.length;a>t;t++){var o=document.createElement("script");o.type="text/javascript",o.async=!0,o.src=e[t];var r=document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];r.parentNode.insertBefore(o,r)}}(scripts)}

function lazyImage(id) { var imgs = document.getElementById(id); if (imgs!==undefined && imgs!==null) { var img = imgs.getElementsByTagName('IMG'); if (img!==undefined && img!==null && img.length>0) { for (var i=0; i

Source link