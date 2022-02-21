Reina Ueda, the voice of Ganyu, commented on her participation — Kudasai

The Japanese YouTube channel for the video game of the hoyoverse, Genshin Impacthas published a fifteen-minute interview with Queen Uedawhich gives voice to the popular character “Ganyu, The Full Moon Watcher“. His interview contains spoilers for Chapter 2 of the “Arcon Missions”. Before starting to talk about Ganyu, she spent a long time talking about how cute she is Raiden Shogun.

Ueda said that Ganyu must be lonely, due to her status as a half adept. However, she still wants to help others around her and she is a bit of an airhead. According to Ueda, it was difficult to adjust Ganyu’s seriousness to best represent his unique obliviousness. Ueda said that Ganyu has a nice personality, and that the two of them are alike in that they don’t like to talk. He also mentioned Ganyu’s strength in battle. Although Ueda doesn’t have Ganyu on his personal account yet, he pointed out that he has the Arch of Amos and that he is waiting for Ganyu’s next relaunch banner.

while completing domains or Ley Lines consumes resin, just wandering around the world and doing quests doesn’t require any stamina. Ueda gleefully lamented how an entire day can go by because there is so much to do in Genshin Impact between exploring the world and defeating enemies. While in other interviews with the cast (like Saori Hayami’s and Ayako Kawasumi’s) talks about the video game, Ueda tends to bring up the subject much more. For example, when talking about other characters he likes besides Ganyu, he brought up ““Kaedehara Kazuha, The Messenger of the Wind”“, because it is the first five-star character that he got. The first C6 of it is “Ayaka, The Frost Heron“.

Genshin Impact is available on mobile devices, Playstation 4, Playstation 5 and PC with Windows. The “Version 2.4” of the video game was released globally on January 5, while the “Version 2.5” was released on February 16. The video game celebrated its first anniversary on September 28, and recorded earnings of more than 2 billion dollars in its first year. The application is also available in the catalog of QooApp on this link.

