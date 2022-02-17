Reinaldo Rueda, DT of Colombia: videos of errors that he presented at a meeting – International Soccer – Sports

Late this Wednesday afternoon, The Colombian Football Federation (FCF) reported that coach Reinaldo Rueda will continue to be the DT of the National Teamat least, until the World Cup qualifiers in Qatar are over.

One of the essential points addressed at the monthly meeting of the FCF Committee was the team’s lack of goal. Seven games without scoring, which represent the team’s worst streak in history, would explain his relevance.

“It’s strange because the players of the team are scorers in their clubs. I was very sad because not even he (Rueda) explains what is happening with the team,” said Álvaro González, one of the oldest directors of the FCF, about that specific point, in dialogue with ‘Blu radio’.

Now, as has been known, Reinaldo Rueda presented the videos with all the clear scoring options that their coaches have wasted in the qualifiers. Here we present them to you.

Borja, against Peru, in Barranquilla

In the unexpected defeat of Colombia on January 28, against Peru, in the Metropolitano, Miguel Ángel Borja had the opportunity to outdo the tricolor. However, the attacker of Junior de Barranquilla sent the ball from the right to the center of the goal and goalkeeper Gallese stopped it.

After that, the atmosphere of the public with the footballers rose in tone and the image of James Rodríguez, asking not to be whistled at, marked the closing of the day.

Duván Zapata’s ruling against Uruguay

On the seventh day of the tie, on October 7, 2021, the illusion of the Colombian National Team to rebuild the path was immense.

At that time, the 3-1 victory against Chile on the previous date gave the signal that the tricolor could begin to add three. However, in the match against Uruguay, in Montevideo, heThe idea of ​​obtaining a victory vanished with the incredible mistake that Duván Zapata had in the 70th minute.

A great bullfight and liveliness by Luis Díaz preceded the hand in hand in which the Atalanta striker was left before the goalkeeper Fernando Muslera.

In a play that under normal conditions Zapata does not miss, the ball went to the opponent’s body and the match ended goalless and in a draw.

The lack of definition of Valoyes and Borja against Paraguay

On date 14 of the Qatar qualifiers, Colombia faced Paraguay in Barranquilla.

Given the bad moment of the Guarani, who had just lost by four goals against Bolivia and one against Chile, it was expected that Rueda’s team would win.

However, the goal opportunity that Cartagena’s Diego Valoyes, who was making his debut with the National Team, had at the end of the match, raised the hope of the Colombian fans. However, the man from Talleres de Córdoba squandered the option and victory slipped away.

Later, with the result decreed, the opportunity to score that Miguel Ángel Borja had in the 34th minute, heading alone in the heart of the rival areafurther aggravated the lament of the followers of the National Team.

The poor aim of the ‘Rifle’ Andrade against Bolivia

On date 9 of the tie, Colombia faced Bolivia in La Paz. That day, as in most qualifying matches, the Colombian team was errant in the definition.

The great failure of that game was at the feet of Andrés the ‘Rifle’ Andradewho, nine minutes into the second half, after a collective play, was left in front of goalkeeper Carlos Lampe and could not define clearly.

The ball ended up going through the right post of the Bolivian goalkeeper.

Borja, in the defeat against Argentina

In the midst of the strange calm with which Colombia came out against Argentina, on the last qualifying date, Miguel Ángel Borja had at his feet the chance to tie the match during the first half.

After a great play by Luis Díaz, the Júnior de Barranquilla striker adjusted his body to gain position against the albiceleste marker. Although he had everything to write downfailed in the definition against goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez.

