Reinaldo Rueda is accused of “stealing money” during his time with the Chilean national team

SANTIAGO, CHILE.- After failing with the selections of Chile and Colombia in the qualifying round for Qatar World Cup 2022the technician Reinaldo Wheel has been the target of very strong criticism in both countries.

In the last few hours, Marcelo Díaz, a Chilean player for Libertad de Paraguay, who launched strong criticism against Rueda, has generated a stir.

“It was clear that something was there. For me, he is one of the main people responsible for Chile not qualifying for the World Cup, because the old man went to steal all the money from Chile”, said ‘El Chelo’ on the program Hablemos del Bulla.

Likewise, Díaz continued to shoot at Reda, stating that he felt very upset for not having been taken into account by the Colombian DT.

“At that moment I knew that I had a level for the national team and I dreamed of going. But in Racing there was Chueco Mena, who had a high level and they didn’t call him. The Magician Valdivia broke it in Colo Colo, in the Copa Libertadores and the National Championship, and the old man did not catch it, ”he indicated.

And he added: “For me he is one of the main reasons why Chile did not qualify for the World Cup, because he implemented a change that was not necessary. The boys showed that they had gasoline for a while, but he tried a forced generational change that was not enough.

Marcelo Díaz went ahead against Rueda and accused him of not being a sincere person for not having taken him into account for the Chilean team.

“I had conversations with him, he told me that it would be important in his process. Then, in a great moment in Racing, he didn’t call me anymore. It shows that he was not a sincere guy, ”he pointed out.

