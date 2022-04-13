Reinaldo Rueda, strong candidate to return to the Honduran national team

After the departure of Hernan “Bolillo” Gomez, the Honduran National Team He is looking for a new coach to start the process towards the 2026 World Cup.

After the goodbye of the “Bolillo”, a series of candidates have begun to emerge, among which the Honduran Salomón Nazar appears.

However, Diario LA PRENSA learned that the Colombian appears as a strong option on that list of applicants. Reinaldo Wheelwho is fondly remembered in catracho football as he was the manager who led Honduras to the World Cup in South Africa 2010.

Currently, Professor Rueda still maintains a link with the Colombian National Team, but it is almost a fact that he will not continue leading that team after could not qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

In the contract that the strategist signed last year, there is a clause that says that in case of being eliminated from Qatar 2022, the coach had to leave the position immediately and would not have compensation for his departure.

In addition, from Colombia, the technical director began the South American qualifiers as DT of Chile but was dismissed from the position due to poor results.

Despite the fact that these recent setbacks, in the National Autonomous Football Federation of Honduras They welcome the fact that Reinaldo Rueda can direct the Bicolor again.

With the Honduran squad, Rueda was in charge of it between 2007 and 2010, playing 60 games in which he obtained 33 wins, 7 draws and 28 losses with a total of 98 goals scored and 58 conceded.

In the qualifiers for South Africa 2010, won 10 games out of a possible 17, including two wins against Mexico. With the Colombian, the Honduran team broke a 28-year drought without being able to go to a World Cup.