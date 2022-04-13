Reinaldo Rueda, strong candidate to return to the Honduran national team
San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
After the departure of Hernan “Bolillo” Gomez, the Honduran National Team He is looking for a new coach to start the process towards the 2026 World Cup.
After the goodbye of the “Bolillo”, a series of candidates have begun to emerge, among which the Honduran Salomón Nazar appears.
However, Diario LA PRENSA learned that the Colombian appears as a strong option on that list of applicants. Reinaldo Wheelwho is fondly remembered in catracho football as he was the manager who led Honduras to the World Cup in South Africa 2010.
Currently, Professor Rueda still maintains a link with the Colombian National Team, but it is almost a fact that he will not continue leading that team after could not qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
In the contract that the strategist signed last year, there is a clause that says that in case of being eliminated from Qatar 2022, the coach had to leave the position immediately and would not have compensation for his departure.
In addition, from Colombia, the technical director began the South American qualifiers as DT of Chile but was dismissed from the position due to poor results.
Despite the fact that these recent setbacks, in the National Autonomous Football Federation of Honduras They welcome the fact that Reinaldo Rueda can direct the Bicolor again.
With the Honduran squad, Rueda was in charge of it between 2007 and 2010, playing 60 games in which he obtained 33 wins, 7 draws and 28 losses with a total of 98 goals scored and 58 conceded.
In the qualifiers for South Africa 2010, won 10 games out of a possible 17, including two wins against Mexico. With the Colombian, the Honduran team broke a 28-year drought without being able to go to a World Cup.
Already in the World Cup, the team finished last in group H, losing to Spain and Chile, but drawing against Switzerland.
The Honduran national team under Rueda also played in the quarterfinals of the Gold Cup in 2007 and the semifinals in 2009, losing to the United States.
It should be noted that Reinaldo Rueda was granted Honduran nationality in 2010 in recognition of having qualified for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.
Months later, the coach left Honduras in tears to lead Ecuador, where he obtained good results since he qualified for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
Later he became a coach at the Colombian National Athletic Club in which he won a total of four titles and today he is also linked to be able to return to that institution.
He also managed Flamengo in Brazil and in that team he was runner-up in the Copa Sudamericana.
What is coming to Honduras
The next commitments of Honduras are in the month of June in the League of Nations where it was spliced in group C along with Canada and Curaçao.
Their debut in this tournament will be June 3 against the South American team of Curaçao, three days, on the 6th, then the H will receive them at home to complete this series.
Always in June, but on the 14th, the Bicolor will receive the Canadian team, one of the three that is currently qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Close this group stage by visiting the Maple Leaf, but until March 28, 2023. Concacaf has not yet rotated the schedules of these matches.