Reinaldo Rueda, the great favorite to lead the Honduran National Team towards the 2026 World Cup

The Honduran National Football Federation (Phenafuth) is looking for the new coach of the Catracha National Team and manages a select group of coaches with latent options to reach the bench.

The main one is the Colombian Reinaldo Wheelwho led Honduras to the World Cup in South Africa 2010 and has the endorsement of the entire sector of the Phenafuth to return to the Bicolor.

Wheelafter passing through Honduraswon the ticket to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil with Ecuador, in addition, he won the Copa Libertadores in 2016 with Atlético Nacional and then led the Brazilian Flamengo.

He was hired by the Chilean national team and later the Colombian representation signed him, but without achieving the success of qualifying for the 2022 Qatar World Cup in the same qualifying process.

He is currently unemployed and waiting for a project. Phenafuth knows that the salary of the 64-year-old strategist is high and they handle a proposal of between 40 thousand and 45 thousand dollars a month to try to convince him of his second stage with Honduras.

Reinaldo Wheel and his coaching staff in Colombia received an annual payment of 3.5 million dollars.

It should be mentioned that in 60 games with Honduras, Reinaldo Wheel left a balance of 33 wins, seven draws and 20 losses.