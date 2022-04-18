Reinaldo Rueda, the great favorite to lead the Honduran National Team towards the 2026 World Cup
2022-04-17
The Honduran National Football Federation (Phenafuth) is looking for the new coach of the Catracha National Team and manages a select group of coaches with latent options to reach the bench.
The main one is the Colombian Reinaldo Wheelwho led Honduras to the World Cup in South Africa 2010 and has the endorsement of the entire sector of the Phenafuth to return to the Bicolor.
Wheelafter passing through Honduraswon the ticket to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil with Ecuador, in addition, he won the Copa Libertadores in 2016 with Atlético Nacional and then led the Brazilian Flamengo.
See: Alex López still hasn’t digested what happened to Honduras on the way to Qatar 2022. “It’s incredible; Let’s hope this works for us.”
He was hired by the Chilean national team and later the Colombian representation signed him, but without achieving the success of qualifying for the 2022 Qatar World Cup in the same qualifying process.
He is currently unemployed and waiting for a project. Phenafuth knows that the salary of the 64-year-old strategist is high and they handle a proposal of between 40 thousand and 45 thousand dollars a month to try to convince him of his second stage with Honduras.
Reinaldo Wheel and his coaching staff in Colombia received an annual payment of 3.5 million dollars.
See also: Experts analyze that Héctor Vargas and Diego Vázquez are the ideal ones to lead the Honduran National Team
It should be mentioned that in 60 games with Honduras, Reinaldo Wheel left a balance of 33 wins, seven draws and 20 losses.
It must be made clear that the election of the new DT for the Honduran national team It will not close this week as has been speculated.
OTHER OPTIONS
Phenafuth He has a plan B in his hands, and the Colombian is also located in these Juan Carlos Osorio who earns a salary much higher than Wheeland the Argentine Peter Troglio.
In addition: Pedro Troglio pronounces on the possibility of directing the Honduran National Team
Osorio was in charge of Mexico in the last tie and reached the round of 16 in Russia 2018. In addition, he has just been fired from the technical direction of América de Cali.
Troglio, with a recognized career as a footballer, reaching the final of the 90 Italy World Cup with Argentina, recently resigned from the San Lorenzo bench due to poor results. In Honduras he won four titles in a row with Olimpia.
The only option at the national level is Salomón Názar. The doctor in general medicine, who directs the Victoria, fills the palate of the national coaches.
SOME OPINIONS
– “It is time to give Názar what he deserves. He has earned the opportunity. He will give football confidence”, says Alberto Chedrani, national coach.
– “If they don’t believe in the Hondurans they would have to stop forming the school and the college of coaches”, Reynaldo Tilguath, national coach.
– “Those who are mentioned have the capacity, directing the National Team will be a valuable challenge”, Gilberto Yearwood, national coach.