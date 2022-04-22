Reinaldo Rueda: “There has been no contact with someone from Fenafuth”

Reinaldo Riveraa Colombian-Honduran coach, is one of the candidates to occupy the bench of the Honduran National Team after the departure of Hernán “Bolillo” Gómez due to poor results.

The South American strategist cleared the doubts and confirmed that he has not yet had a formal talk with leaders of the Selection Commission or members of the Executive Committee of the Soccer Federation.

“Hello, my dear Saúl, good evening, sorry I’ve been super full (busy) and good.

No, regarding your concern, it is a no and well, perhaps (he has received comments) from some fan, or people, because as you know, I have friends and people I love very much (in Honduras); people who really want the best for you”, began Professor Rueda from Colombia.