Reinaldo Rueda: “There has been no contact with someone from Fenafuth”
San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
Reinaldo Riveraa Colombian-Honduran coach, is one of the candidates to occupy the bench of the Honduran National Team after the departure of Hernán “Bolillo” Gómez due to poor results.
The South American strategist cleared the doubts and confirmed that he has not yet had a formal talk with leaders of the Selection Commission or members of the Executive Committee of the Soccer Federation.
“Hello, my dear Saúl, good evening, sorry I’ve been super full (busy) and good.
No, regarding your concern, it is a no and well, perhaps (he has received comments) from some fan, or people, because as you know, I have friends and people I love very much (in Honduras); people who really want the best for you”, began Professor Rueda from Colombia.
“But – Rueda continued explaining – absolutely, there has been no contact (with the members of the Selection Commission), or anything, and there is no relevant information that is for your work,” he clarified.
And it is that Rueda appeared among the candidates after his departure from the Colombian national team was made official, which, like Honduras, was left out of the World Cup in Qatar.
It has been known in recent days that the Colombian would be willing to lower his salary to return to the country. Fenafuth manages a budget of 45,000 dollars per month for the entire coaching staff that takes the reins of the national team.
Dr. Rueda’s resume is extensive, it is necessary to remember that after taking Honduras to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, he won the ticket to Brazil 2014 with Ecuador, in addition, he won the Copa Libertadores in 2016 with Atlético Nacional and then led the Brazilian flamingo.
He had a short stint with the Chilean National Team and then signed with the Colombian National Team where he failed to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.