Reinaldo Rueda would lower his salary if he accepts directing Honduras

Reinaldo Wheel was officially released on Monday from the colombian team after failing in the attempt to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

This was an open secret in coffee territory, and in Honduras are already preparing the offer to the position as new coachremembering that Rueda qualified the Bicolor for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and was the second in history.

The 64-year-old coach at the moment does not have any official offer from Fenafuth; however, they will.

His high salary, product of his good achievements in the last decade, is the main obstacle.

Rueda, after two failures with Colombia and Chile, would not think twice about marking his return to Honduras.

LA PRENSA newspaper learned that Fenafuth will manage a budget of between 40,000 and 45,000 dollars per month for the strategist.A high sum in the country, but low for the salary that the strategist has received in the last five years.

This means that Rueda would sacrifice a lot economically to direct the new Bicolor process, since in his environment he already knows that Fenafuth has him as the main option for the catracho bench.

In addition, Rueda fills the World Cup profile that the authorities are looking for for the new coach, since he also led Ecuador in the World Cup in Brazil in 2014. And not fail as happened due to the inexperience of the Uruguayan Fabián Coito.

Offers

Reinaldo is the main option in Fenafuth; However the National Athletic, With whom he lifted the Copa Libertadores in 2016, he rubs his hands to try to sign him again.

In addition, his good step in front of the Flamengo opened the doors of other Brazilian clubs for him.

It will not be easy for Fenafuth to convince Reinaldo Rueda. At the World Cup point as a strategist and being a secondary option, the Colombian takes advantage Juan Carlos Osorio on the Argentine Pedro Troglio.

Juan Carlo Osorio had a good time with the Mexican National Team and the 2018 World Cup in Russia was his graduation, taking them to the round of 16.