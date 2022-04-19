Reinaldo Rueda would lower his salary if he agrees to lead the Honduran National Team

2022-04-19

Reinaldo Wheel was officially released yesterday from the Colombian team after failing to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

This was an open secret in coffee territory, and in Honduras They are already preparing the offer to the position as the new coach, remembering that Rueda qualified the Bicolor for the World Cup South Africa 2010 and it was the second in history.

The 64-year-old coach at the moment does not have any official offer from Fenafuth; however, they will. His high salary as a result of his good achievements in the last decade is the main obstacle.

Rueda, after two failures with Colombia Y Chiliwould not think twice to mark his return to Honduras. TEN learned that Fenafuth will manage a budget of between 40,000 and 45,000 dollars monthly to the strategist. A high sum in the country, but low for the salary that the strategist has received in the last five years.