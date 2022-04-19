Reinaldo Rueda would lower his salary if he agrees to lead the Honduran National Team
Reinaldo Wheel was officially released yesterday from the Colombian team after failing to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar 2022.
This was an open secret in coffee territory, and in Honduras They are already preparing the offer to the position as the new coach, remembering that Rueda qualified the Bicolor for the World Cup South Africa 2010 and it was the second in history.
The 64-year-old coach at the moment does not have any official offer from Fenafuth; however, they will. His high salary as a result of his good achievements in the last decade is the main obstacle.
Rueda, after two failures with Colombia Y Chiliwould not think twice to mark his return to Honduras. TEN learned that Fenafuth will manage a budget of between 40,000 and 45,000 dollars monthly to the strategist. A high sum in the country, but low for the salary that the strategist has received in the last five years.
This means that Reinaldo Wheel would sacrifice a lot economically to lead the new Bicolor process, because in his environment he already knows that the Phenafuth He has it as the main option to the catracho bench.
Besides, The Colombian fills the World Cup profile that the authorities are looking for for the new coach, since he also led Ecuador in the Brazil World Cup 2014. And not fail as it happened due to the inexperience of the Uruguayan Fabian Coitus.
Reinaldo is the main option in the Phenafuth; However the National Athleticwith which he raised the Libertadores Cup in 2016, he rubs his hands to try to sign him again. In addition, his good step in front of the flamingo It opened the doors of other Brazilian clubs for him.
It will not be easy for the Honduran Federation to convince Reinaldo Wheel. At the World Cup point as a strategist and being a secondary option, the Colombian takes advantage Juan Carlos Osorio about the argentinian Peter Troglio.
Osorio had a good time through the Mexico national team and the Russia World Cup 2018 it was their graduation, taking them to the round of 16. Currently this couple of technicians are out of work and are also handled as options.
OTHER DATA
– Fenafuth sees with good eyes that DT Salomón Názar joins the new coaching staff of Honduras.
– Reinaldo Rueda has four National Teams on his resume and has qualified for the World Cups: Honduras and Ecuador.
– The sum of 3.5 million dollars was the salary of the entire coaching staff headed by Reinaldo Rueda per year at the head of Colombia.