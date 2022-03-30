you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The coach analyzed the elimination of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
March 29, 2022, 09:26 PM
Reinaldo Rueda, the Colombian National Team coach, spoke of Colombian elimination from the Qatar 2022 World Cup, after the 0-1 over Venezuela.
The team you chose. “All the teams had changes due to different factors. They always seek to place the best 11 on the pitch”.
The future of the technician
The elimination. “The other result did not accompany us. I think that not achieving the goal is a shame for Colombian football. It is a very strong frustration. He joined, but the great result did not occur.
Players. “We always wanted to seek refreshment because of what the other players had done.”
Her future. “I think it is very clear that our contract was subject to qualifying for the World Cup, It is an evaluation that managers will have to make of the work we have done.”
sports
March 29, 2022, 09:26 PM
