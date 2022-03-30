Reinaldo Rueda, the Colombian National Team coach, spoke of Colombian elimination from the Qatar 2022 World Cup, after the 0-1 over Venezuela.

The team you chose. “All the teams had changes due to different factors. They always seek to place the best 11 on the pitch”.



The future of the technician

The elimination. “The other result did not accompany us. I think that not achieving the goal is a shame for Colombian football. It is a very strong frustration. He joined, but the great result did not occur.

Players. “We always wanted to seek refreshment because of what the other players had done.”

Her future. “I think it is very clear that our contract was subject to qualifying for the World Cup, It is an evaluation that managers will have to make of the work we have done.”

