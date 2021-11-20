Reina’s crazy slip on Chiesa

In the first half the referee Di Bello with the VAR decrees a penalty for Juventus for a foul by Cataldi on Morata. Correct decision.

Lazio-Juventus was decided by two penalties. Two very different episodes. The first caused discussion even if Cataldi’s intervention against Morata was foul. While the second penalty was awarded for a clear foul by Reina against Chiesa. Both penalties were converted by Bonucci. Overall, it can be said that Di Bello’s direction was punctual, even if the VAR was decisive in the episode of the first penalty.

VAR decisive in the first penalty awarded in Lazio-Juventus. At 21 ′ Juve attacks, a ball arrives for Morata from the left, the Spaniard slingshot but finds Cataldi on his path who slips, he does not hit the ball but the Juventus player, who goes down. Morata protests, the referee plays, the game continues. But shortly after, when the game stops. Referee Di Bello is called by the VAR, reviews the images and judges Cataldi’s intervention as a foul, protesting vehemently. But the decision is made, Bonucci is flawless and transforms, Reina senses, but the shot is unstoppable, it’s 1-0.

Also in the second half Juventus obtained a penalty kick, also clear, very clear indeed. Federico Chiesa on the counterattack flies towards the Lazio door, overtakes Reina who comes out of his door in a disastrous way. The midfielder of the national team thinks about shooting, but is contracted by Lazzari, Reina comes to and instead of returning to the goal stretches Chiesa. Solar penalty and yellow card for the former Milan. Bonucci always shows up from the spot and does not change angle, displaces Reina and doubles, 2-0 penalty. Juve returns to the top five of the standings.