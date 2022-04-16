reinfections are on the rise, at 4.4% in the last week

The increased risk of reinfection, the ISS notes, particularly affects subjects with the first diagnosis of Covid-19 notified for over 210 days compared to those who had the first diagnosis between the previous 90 and 210 days; in subjects not vaccinated or vaccinated with at least one dose for over 4 months compared to vaccinated with at least one dose within 120 days. Increased risk of reinfection also in the female population compared to the male one and in the younger age groups (12 to 49 years) compared to people with the first diagnosis between the ages of 50-59 years.

For none of the Omicron sub-lineages (such as BA.1, BA.2 and BA.3 and of omicron-omicron recombinants, such as Xj and Xl), explained Anna Teresa Palamara, Director of Infectious Diseases of the ISS, explaining the weekly monitoring, “an increase in the ability to transmit or to cause severe disease has been documented.” In total, 338,967 cases of reinfection from Covid-19 were reported from 24 August 2021 to 13 April 2022.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: