Reinova and Social Self Driving invent personalized autonomous driving

Reinova and Social Self Driving will join forces to develop an innovative “customized” autonomous driving system. You can replicate the owner’s driving style, thanks to self-learning, or that of other drivers, by downloading the software on a digital marketplace.

Social Self Driving with the Ferrari F1 soul

Reinova And Social Self Driving both were born in July of this year from the field of expertise of the Emilia-Romagna Motor Valley. Social Self Driving, in particular, it is a start-up founded by the engineer Luigi Mazzola, which for more than twenty years has been part of the Ferrari F1 team. Reinova is the center of excellence dedicated to the development and validation of components for the electric and hybrid powertrain. It was born from an idea of ​​the engineer Giuseppe Esposito Corcione in the context of REI Lab srl, Unindustria RE And REI Foundation .

Autonomous and semi-autonomous driving represents the future. By 2030 it will equip the 70% of new cars produced in the delivery, equal to approx 60 million units. Most of them will be electrically powered, according to numerous and authoritative market analyzes.

Autonomous yes, but with driving style on demand

The partnership between Reinova and Social Self Driving intends to develop a sadvanced technological system, able to record the driver’s driving style and reproduce it on self-driving and semi-autonomous cars. In this way, cars without a driver will be able to move with an ever-changing style, chosen by the user reproducing the emotional as well as the dynamic part of the vehicle.

This is to disprove the current opinion, according to which autonomous and semi-autonomous driving would “depersonalize” the car. The user will be able to set up a profile corresponding to your own and share it with other users, using a cloud platform. Or buy in the cloud a different driving style and even that of a motoring champion, fruitfully replicated.

The system ready next year

Putting together the mutual skills Reinova and Social Self Driving have already begun to implement this revolutionary system. Defining the main hardware and software architectures necessary for the success of the project. Sara finalized, validated and tested in the next months to be officially presented.

Giuseppe Corcione, Chief Executive Officer of Reinova, about the

collaboration with Social Self Driving declares: “It is a project with extraordinary potential. The field of autonomous and semi-autonomous driving will be a rapidly growing trend in the coming years and Social Self Driving together with Reinova will be able to really make a difference and carve out an important slice of the market. Furthermore, this partnership confirms once again how the Motor Valley is at the center of this mobility revolution, attracting talents and cutting-edge initiatives.“.

Luigi Mazzola, certain that this synergy will lead to the realization of the project, thinks that “it will be an exciting journey where mutual esteem will guarantee the materialization of the revolutionary idea of ​​Social Self Driving“.

Reinova also looks at cybersecurity

Reinova is throwing a second project in cybersecurity of connected electric vehicles. Will make a specialized laboratory it’s a formation School for specialized personnel. From next year they will become mandatory new rules on IT security and the prevention of cyberattacks on connected vehicles that all manufacturers will have to repeat. Reinova will support them in the development and testing of compliance.

