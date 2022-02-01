reintroduce multiple credit assignments

With a press release dated January 31, 2022, the National Association of Accountants intervenes on the amendments to the Sostegni ter decree on building bonuses.

With the reformulation of paragraph 1 of art. 121 of Legislative Decree no. 34/2020, in the matter of building bonuses, in addition to the discount on the invoice, there is the possibility of a single transfer of the tax credit, with the exclusion of subsequent transfers.

This intervention risks weakening the effects that this fiscal measure should be able to produce in terms of revitalizing a sector of the economy and beyond.

The new rule, according to the ANC, will have consequences on the very possibility of resorting to bonuses since the purchase of loans by banks will go to a halt, with a saturation of the system, and thus the scope of a measure on which the Country, along with other measures, has strongly aimed for the recovery of the economy will be hopelessly debased.

Therefore, ANC asks the legislator to amend the law that reintroduces, for the different types of bonuses, the faculty of multiple credit assignments for listed banking operators and financial intermediaries former art. 106 of the Consolidated Law on Banking, since these are subjects subject to supervision.

President Cuchel he stressed that it is necessary to firmly oppose all forms of abuse, but to think of doing so by paralyzing the operation of the provision itself and making it no more effective, constitutes a sensational mistake. The weapons to be used against fraud must mainly be controls and on this it is appropriate that the activity of the Financial Administration be timely and rigorous.

The 2022 Budget Law (Law 234/2021) introduced changes in the area of ​​building bonuses and, although the law has been in force since 1 January, the channel for the transmission of communications of the transfer or discount options on the invoice relating to building bonuses will be updated only the February 4th, as announced by the Revenue Agency with a press release dated January 28, 2022.

In January, therefore, the communications of the credit transfer or invoice discount options have undergone a block due to an unjustified delay by the Financial Administration, which compromised the operation of the measure, generating heavy economic consequences for businesses and taxpayers.

It is essential that the operational channels go hand in hand with the entry into force of the rules, putting an end to the repeated problem of misalignment between legislative interventions and procedures, which inevitably generates confusion and uncertainty.

